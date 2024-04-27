SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ONEPIECE
Tang Yu Sheng

ONEPIECE

Tang Yu Sheng
0 inceleme
147 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 -65%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
659
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
199 (30.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
460 (69.80%)
En iyi işlem:
549.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-260.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
16 526.31 USD (203 930 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18 949.63 USD (232 327 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (1 043.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 043.62 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.62%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.62
Alış işlemleri:
330 (50.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
329 (49.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.87
Beklenen getiri:
-3.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
83.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-41.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-646.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-919.20 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
9.22%
Yıllık tahmin:
111.84%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 658.42 USD
Maksimum:
3 914.36 USD (91.95%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
77.99% (3 914.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.91% (205.98 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 659
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY -2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY -28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +549.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -261 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 043.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -646.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXCC-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Cent4
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live09
0.14 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.15 × 13
ICMarkets-Live06
0.18 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
0.18 × 55
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.24 × 106
122 daha fazla...
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.

1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.

2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.

3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system. 


İnceleme yok
2025.09.11 06:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 00:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 19:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.27 17:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.24 15:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.06 02:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.06 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.03 15:22
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.25 07:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.24 23:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.18 19:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.15 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.13 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.13 05:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.13 03:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.13 02:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.07 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
