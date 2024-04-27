- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|659
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|-28K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.14 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.15 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.18 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.18 × 55
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.24 × 106
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.
1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.
2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.
3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system.
