|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|659
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|-28K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.14 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.15 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.18 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.18 × 55
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.24 × 106
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.
1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.
2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.
3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system.
