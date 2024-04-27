SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ONEPIECE
Tang Yu Sheng

ONEPIECE

Tang Yu Sheng
0 recensioni
147 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 -65%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
659
Profit Trade:
199 (30.19%)
Loss Trade:
460 (69.80%)
Best Trade:
549.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-260.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 526.31 USD (203 930 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 949.63 USD (232 327 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (1 043.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 043.62 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
93.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.62%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.62
Long Trade:
330 (50.08%)
Short Trade:
329 (49.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.87
Profitto previsto:
-3.68 USD
Profitto medio:
83.05 USD
Perdita media:
-41.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-646.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-919.20 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
9.22%
Previsione annuale:
111.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 658.42 USD
Massimale:
3 914.36 USD (91.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
77.99% (3 914.36 USD)
Per equità:
10.91% (205.98 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 659
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY -28K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +549.51 USD
Worst Trade: -261 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 043.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -646.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXCC-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Cent4
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live09
0.14 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.15 × 13
ICMarkets-Live06
0.18 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
0.18 × 55
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.24 × 106
122 più
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.

1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.

2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.

3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system. 


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ONEPIECE
50USD al mese
-65%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
147
100%
659
30%
94%
0.87
-3.68
USD
78%
1:200
Copia

