Tang Yu Sheng

ONEPIECE

Tang Yu Sheng
0 avis
147 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 -67%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
654
Bénéfice trades:
197 (30.12%)
Perte trades:
457 (69.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
549.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-260.60 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 351.40 USD (200 260 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 925.42 USD (231 896 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (1 043.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 043.62 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
93.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.62%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.66
Longs trades:
327 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
327 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.86
Rendement attendu:
-3.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
83.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-41.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-646.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-919.20 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.23%
Prévision annuelle:
-14.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 658.42 USD
Maximal:
3 914.36 USD (91.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
77.99% (3 914.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.91% (205.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 654
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -2.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -31K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +549.51 USD
Pire transaction: -261 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 043.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -646.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXCC-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Cent4
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live09
0.14 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.15 × 13
ICMarkets-Live06
0.18 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
0.18 × 55
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.24 × 106
122 plus...
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.

1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.

2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.

3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system. 


Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.