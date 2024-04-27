- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|654
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-2.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-31K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.14 × 14
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.15 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.18 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.18 × 55
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.24 × 106
The trend-following strategy， is to realize compound interest growth of annual income. The winning rate is slightly low, the profit loss ratio is higher.
1. The strategy is anti human nature, please do not be too large position!!.
2. The profit cycle of this strategy may be a little long, and traders must have enough patience.
3. Please do not close your position manually, and leave everything to the trading system.
