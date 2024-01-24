SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM
Saiful Arifin

Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM

Saiful Arifin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
130 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 70%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 247
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 310 (71.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
937 (28.86%)
En iyi işlem:
190.57 USD
En kötü işlem:
-187.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 177.04 USD (494 763 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 766.01 USD (456 666 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (22.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
190.57 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.37%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.58
Alış işlemleri:
1 583 (48.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 664 (51.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.30
Beklenen getiri:
0.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-855.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-855.32 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.65%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
892.37 USD (20.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
20.71% (890.33 USD)
Varlığa göre:
40.87% (1 494.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 925
AUDUSDmicro 456
GBPUSDmicro 454
USDCHFmicro 398
AUDCADmicro 296
AUDNZDmicro 279
EURGBPmicro 204
GBPAUDmicro 185
CHFJPYmicro 42
EURJPYmicro 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDmicro 541
AUDUSDmicro 289
GBPUSDmicro 388
USDCHFmicro 266
AUDCADmicro 412
AUDNZDmicro -660
EURGBPmicro 79
GBPAUDmicro 80
CHFJPYmicro 13
EURJPYmicro 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDmicro 17K
AUDUSDmicro 6.3K
GBPUSDmicro 17K
USDCHFmicro -2.1K
AUDCADmicro 17K
AUDNZDmicro -15K
EURGBPmicro 1.8K
GBPAUDmicro -9K
CHFJPYmicro 5.7K
EURJPYmicro 652
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 36" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

  • EA berjenis Martingle Averaging with SL
  • EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, berdasarkan ketentuan Indikator Zigzag (sebagai indikator utama) dan beberapa indikator lain.
  • Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini aktif dengan Lot yang sangat kecil, sehingga menghasilkan Drawdrown rendah dan profitable,

– Profit rata2 5%-30%/bln tergantung set Risk Setting
– Minimal saldo akun trading 200 USD
– 7 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF
– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest 3 tahun
– Cutloss mulai 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC
– Teknik Closing Martingale
– Sudah Auto lot compound
– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator Zigzag dan indikator Riset dari kita
– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit
– Profit Bulanan tergantung Risk Setting. ada 5 pilihan
1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%
2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%
3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%
4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%
5. Highrisk (45%) profit +-20%

Risiko trading adalah SL/Cutloss, cutloss terjadi jika sudah tidak ada harapan market membaik.
Ada pilihan besar kecil risikonya lowrisk 1 : 15%, lowrisk2 : 20%, mediumrisk 1: 25%, mediumrisk2 : 30%, & highrisk : 45% cutloss dari saldo. Cutloss terhitung dari per pair.


------

EA type Martingle Averaging with SL

The EA will only open a position if it meets strict conditions, based on the provisions of the Zigzag Indicator (as the main indicator) and several other indicators.

In order to meet the security requirements, this EA is active with very small Lots, resulting in low and profitable Drawdrops,

– Average profit 5%-30%/month depending on Risk Settings

– Minimum trading account balance is 200 USD

– 8 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF

– Each Pair passes the 3 year Backtest

– Cutloss from 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC

– Martingale Closing Technique

– Has Auto lot compound

– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Zigzag Indicator and Research indicators

– Every Open Position is installed Take profit

– Monthly Profit depends on Risk Settings. there are 5 options

1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%

2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%

3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%

4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%

5. High risk (45%) profit +-20%


Trading risk is SL/Cutloss, cutloss occurs if there is no hope of the market improving.

There are risk options: low risk 1: 15%, low risk 2: 20%, medium risk 1: 25%, medium risk 2: 30%, & high risk: 45% cut loss from the balance. Cutloss is calculated per pair.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.06 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 00:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 00:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 02:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.01 17:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.30 13:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.01 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.01 14:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
