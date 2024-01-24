SegnaliSezioni
Saiful Arifin

Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM

Saiful Arifin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
130 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 70%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 247
Profit Trade:
2 310 (71.14%)
Loss Trade:
937 (28.86%)
Best Trade:
190.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-187.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 177.04 USD (494 763 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 766.01 USD (456 666 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (22.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
190.57 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.37%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.58
Long Trade:
1 583 (48.75%)
Short Trade:
1 664 (51.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
0.43 USD
Profitto medio:
2.67 USD
Perdita media:
-5.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-855.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-855.32 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-18.65%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
892.37 USD (20.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.71% (890.33 USD)
Per equità:
40.87% (1 494.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 925
AUDUSDmicro 456
GBPUSDmicro 454
USDCHFmicro 398
AUDCADmicro 296
AUDNZDmicro 279
EURGBPmicro 204
GBPAUDmicro 185
CHFJPYmicro 42
EURJPYmicro 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDmicro 541
AUDUSDmicro 289
GBPUSDmicro 388
USDCHFmicro 266
AUDCADmicro 412
AUDNZDmicro -660
EURGBPmicro 79
GBPAUDmicro 80
CHFJPYmicro 13
EURJPYmicro 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDmicro 17K
AUDUSDmicro 6.3K
GBPUSDmicro 17K
USDCHFmicro -2.1K
AUDCADmicro 17K
AUDNZDmicro -15K
EURGBPmicro 1.8K
GBPAUDmicro -9K
CHFJPYmicro 5.7K
EURJPYmicro 652
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +190.57 USD
Worst Trade: -188 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -855.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 36" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

  • EA berjenis Martingle Averaging with SL
  • EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, berdasarkan ketentuan Indikator Zigzag (sebagai indikator utama) dan beberapa indikator lain.
  • Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini aktif dengan Lot yang sangat kecil, sehingga menghasilkan Drawdrown rendah dan profitable,

– Profit rata2 5%-30%/bln tergantung set Risk Setting
– Minimal saldo akun trading 200 USD
– 7 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF
– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest 3 tahun
– Cutloss mulai 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC
– Teknik Closing Martingale
– Sudah Auto lot compound
– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator Zigzag dan indikator Riset dari kita
– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit
– Profit Bulanan tergantung Risk Setting. ada 5 pilihan
1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%
2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%
3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%
4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%
5. Highrisk (45%) profit +-20%

Risiko trading adalah SL/Cutloss, cutloss terjadi jika sudah tidak ada harapan market membaik.
Ada pilihan besar kecil risikonya lowrisk 1 : 15%, lowrisk2 : 20%, mediumrisk 1: 25%, mediumrisk2 : 30%, & highrisk : 45% cutloss dari saldo. Cutloss terhitung dari per pair.


------

EA type Martingle Averaging with SL

The EA will only open a position if it meets strict conditions, based on the provisions of the Zigzag Indicator (as the main indicator) and several other indicators.

In order to meet the security requirements, this EA is active with very small Lots, resulting in low and profitable Drawdrops,

– Average profit 5%-30%/month depending on Risk Settings

– Minimum trading account balance is 200 USD

– 8 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF

– Each Pair passes the 3 year Backtest

– Cutloss from 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC

– Martingale Closing Technique

– Has Auto lot compound

– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Zigzag Indicator and Research indicators

– Every Open Position is installed Take profit

– Monthly Profit depends on Risk Settings. there are 5 options

1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%

2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%

3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%

4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%

5. High risk (45%) profit +-20%


Trading risk is SL/Cutloss, cutloss occurs if there is no hope of the market improving.

There are risk options: low risk 1: 15%, low risk 2: 20%, medium risk 1: 25%, medium risk 2: 30%, & high risk: 45% cut loss from the balance. Cutloss is calculated per pair.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.06 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 00:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 00:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 02:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.01 17:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.30 13:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.01 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.01 14:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
