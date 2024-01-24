SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM
Saiful Arifin

Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM

Saiful Arifin
0 avis
Fiabilité
130 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 70%
XMGlobal-Real 36
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 247
Bénéfice trades:
2 310 (71.14%)
Perte trades:
937 (28.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
190.57 USD
Pire transaction:
-187.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 177.04 USD (494 763 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 766.01 USD (456 666 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (22.82 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
190.57 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.37%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.58
Longs trades:
1 583 (48.75%)
Courts trades:
1 664 (51.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
0.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-855.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-855.32 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-18.49%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
892.37 USD (20.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.71% (890.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
40.87% (1 494.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 925
AUDUSDmicro 456
GBPUSDmicro 454
USDCHFmicro 398
AUDCADmicro 296
AUDNZDmicro 279
EURGBPmicro 204
GBPAUDmicro 185
CHFJPYmicro 42
EURJPYmicro 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 541
AUDUSDmicro 289
GBPUSDmicro 388
USDCHFmicro 266
AUDCADmicro 412
AUDNZDmicro -660
EURGBPmicro 79
GBPAUDmicro 80
CHFJPYmicro 13
EURJPYmicro 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 17K
AUDUSDmicro 6.3K
GBPUSDmicro 17K
USDCHFmicro -2.1K
AUDCADmicro 17K
AUDNZDmicro -15K
EURGBPmicro 1.8K
GBPAUDmicro -9K
CHFJPYmicro 5.7K
EURJPYmicro 652
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +190.57 USD
Pire transaction: -188 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.82 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -855.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 36" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

  • EA berjenis Martingle Averaging with SL
  • EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, berdasarkan ketentuan Indikator Zigzag (sebagai indikator utama) dan beberapa indikator lain.
  • Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini aktif dengan Lot yang sangat kecil, sehingga menghasilkan Drawdrown rendah dan profitable,

– Profit rata2 5%-30%/bln tergantung set Risk Setting
– Minimal saldo akun trading 200 USD
– 7 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF
– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest 3 tahun
– Cutloss mulai 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC
– Teknik Closing Martingale
– Sudah Auto lot compound
– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator Zigzag dan indikator Riset dari kita
– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit
– Profit Bulanan tergantung Risk Setting. ada 5 pilihan
1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%
2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%
3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%
4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%
5. Highrisk (45%) profit +-20%

Risiko trading adalah SL/Cutloss, cutloss terjadi jika sudah tidak ada harapan market membaik.
Ada pilihan besar kecil risikonya lowrisk 1 : 15%, lowrisk2 : 20%, mediumrisk 1: 25%, mediumrisk2 : 30%, & highrisk : 45% cutloss dari saldo. Cutloss terhitung dari per pair.


------

EA type Martingle Averaging with SL

The EA will only open a position if it meets strict conditions, based on the provisions of the Zigzag Indicator (as the main indicator) and several other indicators.

In order to meet the security requirements, this EA is active with very small Lots, resulting in low and profitable Drawdrops,

– Average profit 5%-30%/month depending on Risk Settings

– Minimum trading account balance is 200 USD

– 8 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF

– Each Pair passes the 3 year Backtest

– Cutloss from 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC

– Martingale Closing Technique

– Has Auto lot compound

– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Zigzag Indicator and Research indicators

– Every Open Position is installed Take profit

– Monthly Profit depends on Risk Settings. there are 5 options

1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%

2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%

3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%

4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%

5. High risk (45%) profit +-20%


Trading risk is SL/Cutloss, cutloss occurs if there is no hope of the market improving.

There are risk options: low risk 1: 15%, low risk 2: 20%, medium risk 1: 25%, medium risk 2: 30%, & high risk: 45% cut loss from the balance. Cutloss is calculated per pair.


Aucun avis
2025.07.06 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 00:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 00:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 11:32
No swaps are charged
2024.08.15 02:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.01 17:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.30 13:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.01 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.01 14:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Zigzag Evolution VX3 XM
30 USD par mois
70%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
130
100%
3 247
71%
100%
1.29
0.43
USD
41%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.