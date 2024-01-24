EA berjenis Martingle Averaging with SL

EA hanya akan Open Position jika memenuhi syarat yang ketat, berdasarkan ketentuan Indikator Zigzag (sebagai indikator utama) dan beberapa indikator lain.

Agar memenuhi syarat keamanan EA ini aktif dengan Lot yang sangat kecil, sehingga menghasilkan Drawdrown rendah dan profitable,

– Profit rata2 5%-30%/bln tergantung set Risk Setting

– Minimal saldo akun trading 200 USD

– 7 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF

– Setiap Pair lolos Backtest 3 tahun

– Cutloss mulai 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss merupakan cara aman menghindari MC

– Teknik Closing Martingale

– Sudah Auto lot compound

– Open posisi setiap hari 4x-6x berdasarkan Indikator Zigzag dan indikator Riset dari kita

– Setiap Open Posisi terpasang Take profit

– Profit Bulanan tergantung Risk Setting. ada 5 pilihan

1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%

2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%

3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%

4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%

5. Highrisk (45%) profit +-20%

Risiko trading adalah SL/Cutloss, cutloss terjadi jika sudah tidak ada harapan market membaik.

Ada pilihan besar kecil risikonya lowrisk 1 : 15%, lowrisk2 : 20%, mediumrisk 1: 25%, mediumrisk2 : 30%, & highrisk : 45% cutloss dari saldo. Cutloss terhitung dari per pair.





------

EA type Martingle Averaging with SL

The EA will only open a position if it meets strict conditions, based on the provisions of the Zigzag Indicator (as the main indicator) and several other indicators.

In order to meet the security requirements, this EA is active with very small Lots, resulting in low and profitable Drawdrops,

– Average profit 5%-30%/month depending on Risk Settings

– Minimum trading account balance is 200 USD

– 8 Pair AUDCAD, AUDNZD, GBPAUD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, & USDCHF

– Each Pair passes the 3 year Backtest

– Cutloss from 15% – 45%, Stoploss/Cutloss is a safe way to avoid MC

– Martingale Closing Technique

– Has Auto lot compound

– Open positions every day 4x-6x based on our Zigzag Indicator and Research indicators

– Every Open Position is installed Take profit

– Monthly Profit depends on Risk Settings. there are 5 options

1. Lowrisk1 (15%) profit +-6%

2. Lowrisk2 (20%) profit +-9%

3. Mediumrisk1 (25%) profit +-11%

4. Mediumrisk2 (30%) profit +-13%

5. High risk (45%) profit +-20%





Trading risk is SL/Cutloss, cutloss occurs if there is no hope of the market improving.

There are risk options: low risk 1: 15%, low risk 2: 20%, medium risk 1: 25%, medium risk 2: 30%, & high risk: 45% cut loss from the balance. Cutloss is calculated per pair.



