Rana Tanveer

Trade Master

Rana Tanveer
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
200 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 39%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 462
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 853 (75.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
609 (24.74%)
En iyi işlem:
157.44 USD
En kötü işlem:
-390.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
18 887.54 USD (947 699 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-17 036.15 USD (945 323 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (237.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
293.92 USD (36)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.34%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.99%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.19
Alış işlemleri:
1 135 (46.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 327 (53.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
0.75 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-27.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-64.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-657.88 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.73%
Yıllık tahmin:
-45.24%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
377.85 USD
Maksimum:
1 553.53 USD (13.90%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.61% (1 024.39 USD)
Varlığa göre:
15.87% (722.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDUSD 816
AUDUSD 418
US2000 377
EURUSD 299
XAUUSD 203
GBPUSD 71
AUS200 52
STOXX50 44
UK100 42
US500 39
USDCAD 33
DE40 20
XAGUSD 17
USDJPY 11
XTIUSD 11
TecDE30 3
SUMMARY 2
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDUSD 275
AUDUSD 548
US2000 694
EURUSD 406
XAUUSD -45
GBPUSD 161
AUS200 -268
STOXX50 180
UK100 303
US500 -338
USDCAD -35
DE40 66
XAGUSD -236
USDJPY 32
XTIUSD 89
TecDE30 32
SUMMARY 87
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD -95
BTCUSD -2
USDCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDUSD -20K
AUDUSD 8.2K
US2000 71K
EURUSD 5.9K
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 5.3K
AUS200 -39K
STOXX50 19K
UK100 22K
US500 -35K
USDCAD 1.4K
DE40 5.9K
XAGUSD -11K
USDJPY 924
XTIUSD 173
TecDE30 3K
SUMMARY 0
AUDNZD 38
XPTUSD -9.5K
BTCUSD -25K
USDCHF 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +157.44 USD
En kötü işlem: -390 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 36
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +237.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -64.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-bonus1
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 237
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.29 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.46 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.47 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.67 × 3
EagleFX-Live
0.81 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.06 × 213
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.07 × 177
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.08 × 809
112 daha fazla...
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trade Master
Ayda 30 USD
39%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
200
0%
2 462
75%
75%
1.10
0.75
USD
16%
1:500
