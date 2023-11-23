SignauxSections
Rana Tanveer

Trade Master

Rana Tanveer
0 avis
Fiabilité
200 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 39%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 461
Bénéfice trades:
1 852 (75.25%)
Perte trades:
609 (24.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
157.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-390.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 887.51 USD (947 691 pips)
Perte brute:
-17 036.15 USD (945 323 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (237.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
293.92 USD (36)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
75.34%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.99%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.19
Longs trades:
1 134 (46.08%)
Courts trades:
1 327 (53.92%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
0.75 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-27.97 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-64.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-657.88 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.73%
Prévision annuelle:
-45.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
377.85 USD
Maximal:
1 553.53 USD (13.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.61% (1 024.39 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.87% (722.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDUSD 816
AUDUSD 417
US2000 377
EURUSD 299
XAUUSD 203
GBPUSD 71
AUS200 52
STOXX50 44
UK100 42
US500 39
USDCAD 33
DE40 20
XAGUSD 17
USDJPY 11
XTIUSD 11
TecDE30 3
SUMMARY 2
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 275
AUDUSD 548
US2000 694
EURUSD 406
XAUUSD -45
GBPUSD 161
AUS200 -268
STOXX50 180
UK100 303
US500 -338
USDCAD -35
DE40 66
XAGUSD -236
USDJPY 32
XTIUSD 89
TecDE30 32
SUMMARY 87
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD -95
BTCUSD -2
USDCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD -20K
AUDUSD 8.2K
US2000 71K
EURUSD 5.9K
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 5.3K
AUS200 -39K
STOXX50 19K
UK100 22K
US500 -35K
USDCAD 1.4K
DE40 5.9K
XAGUSD -11K
USDJPY 924
XTIUSD 173
TecDE30 3K
SUMMARY 0
AUDNZD 38
XPTUSD -9.5K
BTCUSD -25K
USDCHF 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +157.44 USD
Pire transaction: -390 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 36
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +237.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -64.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-bonus1
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 237
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.29 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.46 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.47 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.67 × 3
EagleFX-Live
0.81 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.06 × 213
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.07 × 177
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.08 × 809
112 plus...
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


Aucun avis
2025.05.30 17:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.26 11:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.18 11:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.10 22:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.19 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.13 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.31 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 22:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.12 12:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.11 20:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.24 10:56
No swaps are charged
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trade Master
30 USD par mois
39%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
200
0%
2 461
75%
75%
1.10
0.75
USD
16%
1:500
Copier

