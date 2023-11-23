SegnaliSezioni
Rana Tanveer

Trade Master

Rana Tanveer
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
200 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 39%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 462
Profit Trade:
1 853 (75.26%)
Loss Trade:
609 (24.74%)
Best Trade:
157.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-390.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 887.54 USD (947 699 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17 036.15 USD (945 323 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (237.56 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
293.92 USD (36)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
75.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.99%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
1 135 (46.10%)
Short Trade:
1 327 (53.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.75 USD
Profitto medio:
10.19 USD
Perdita media:
-27.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-64.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-657.88 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-3.73%
Previsione annuale:
-45.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
377.85 USD
Massimale:
1 553.53 USD (13.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.61% (1 024.39 USD)
Per equità:
15.87% (722.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDUSD 816
AUDUSD 418
US2000 377
EURUSD 299
XAUUSD 203
GBPUSD 71
AUS200 52
STOXX50 44
UK100 42
US500 39
USDCAD 33
DE40 20
XAGUSD 17
USDJPY 11
XTIUSD 11
TecDE30 3
SUMMARY 2
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDUSD 275
AUDUSD 548
US2000 694
EURUSD 406
XAUUSD -45
GBPUSD 161
AUS200 -268
STOXX50 180
UK100 303
US500 -338
USDCAD -35
DE40 66
XAGUSD -236
USDJPY 32
XTIUSD 89
TecDE30 32
SUMMARY 87
AUDNZD 1
XPTUSD -95
BTCUSD -2
USDCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDUSD -20K
AUDUSD 8.2K
US2000 71K
EURUSD 5.9K
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 5.3K
AUS200 -39K
STOXX50 19K
UK100 22K
US500 -35K
USDCAD 1.4K
DE40 5.9K
XAGUSD -11K
USDJPY 924
XTIUSD 173
TecDE30 3K
SUMMARY 0
AUDNZD 38
XPTUSD -9.5K
BTCUSD -25K
USDCHF 6
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +157.44 USD
Worst Trade: -390 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 36
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +237.56 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -64.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-bonus1
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.11 × 237
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.17 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.29 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.46 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.47 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.67 × 3
EagleFX-Live
0.81 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.06 × 213
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.07 × 177
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.08 × 809
112 più
Enhance Your Forex and Commodity Strategy with Proven Signals

  • Experience-Driven Signals: I've been actively trading Forex & Commodity markets since 2017, developing my own technical analysis approach for daily and weekly timeframes.
  • Risk Management: My strategy incorporates a disciplined risk management approach, utilizing averaging techniques strategically to manage positions.
  • Manual Trading Expertise: All signals are generated through manual analysis, leveraging my experience and market insights.
  • Transparent Performance: Achieve optimal results by consistently copying my trades for at least 30 days.

Performance Expectations:

  • Monthly Profit Potential: Aim for an average monthly profit target between 3% and 7%, with potential for slight variation.
  • Drawdown Management: We strive to maintain an average drawdown of 3% to 5%, with a maximum limit of 15%.


Recommended Broker:

For optimal results, consider using a reputable broker like FXCM (https://www.fxcm.com). They offer competitive spreads and features suitable for your trading style.

Additional Resources:

We recommend utilizing a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure uninterrupted trade execution. Consider low-spread brokers like IC Markets (https://www.icmarkets.com) for further cost optimization.


Looking to grow your wealth?

Our investment strategies aim to deliver competitive returns for our clients. By investing USD 7,500 you could potentially see monthly returns in the range of USD 375 to USD 450.

Ready to Learn More?

Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your investment goals and explore how we can help you achieve them.


Contact:

For further inquiries, please reach out via email ranatanvir@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 0097333391009



Disclaimer:

  • Trading involves inherent risks. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • This is a Swap-Free account, so you won't incur swap charges.


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trade Master
30USD al mese
39%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
200
0%
2 462
75%
75%
1.10
0.75
USD
16%
1:500
Copia

