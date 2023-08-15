SinyallerBölümler
Ming Ying Lee

Friday Pro by Mingtrader

Ming Ying Lee
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
112 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 498%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
208
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
108 (51.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
100 (48.08%)
En iyi işlem:
15.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-13.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 329.89 USD (191 987 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-871.23 USD (133 240 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (112.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
112.27 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.10%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.48%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.11
Alış işlemleri:
207 (99.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (0.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.53
Beklenen getiri:
2.21 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.71 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-96.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-96.12 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
21.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
254.75%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
111.50 USD (33.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
33.16% (111.50 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.71% (38.68 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 104
GBPJPY 103
NOKJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 308
GBPJPY 158
NOKJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 38K
GBPJPY 21K
NOKJPY -12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +112.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -96.12 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live05" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 15
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.56 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.10 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.22 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.33 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 86
TitanFX-01
3.00 × 1
UnicornGlobal-Live
3.14 × 21
AMarkets-Real
3.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
4.61 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.75 × 95
11 daha fazla...
Friday Pro signal is that of our Expert Advisor which can be found here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102817


Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results.

Features

·         Seize the Weekend: Experience hassle-free weekend trading with Friday Pro's set and forget strategy. Set your parameters and let the EA handle the rest, leaving you with more time and peace of mind.

·         No Grid, No Martingale or Reckless Trading Strategy: Bid farewell to reckless techniques. Friday Pro abstains from martingale or grid systems, prioritizing your capital's security and promoting intelligent risk management.

·         Precision and Reliability: Embrace a disciplined trading method, leveraging precise entries and exits. Friday Pro's proven approach keeps you on track for consistent success.

·         Backed by Professionals: Derived from the expertise of institutional floor traders, Friday Pro draws on decades of market wisdom, empowering you with a time-tested edge.

·         Fully Optimizable: You can find settings which for any other tradeable financial instrument.. which makes this Expert versatile and usage for years to come!


Step into the realm of confident weekend trading with Friday Pro, knowing that this EA is designed for reliability and performance. Ride the waves of opportunity with a strategy built for sustained success.

Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your trading journey. Embrace the power of Friday Pro and harness the weekend markets like never before.



Kopyala

