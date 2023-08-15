SegnaliSezioni
Ming Ying Lee

Friday Pro by Mingtrader

Ming Ying Lee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
112 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 498%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
208
Profit Trade:
108 (51.92%)
Loss Trade:
100 (48.08%)
Best Trade:
15.23 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 329.89 USD (191 987 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-871.23 USD (133 240 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (112.27 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
112.27 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
67.10%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.48%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.11
Long Trade:
207 (99.52%)
Short Trade:
1 (0.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
2.21 USD
Profitto medio:
12.31 USD
Perdita media:
-8.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-96.12 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-96.12 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
21.00%
Previsione annuale:
254.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
111.50 USD (33.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.16% (111.50 USD)
Per equità:
13.71% (38.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 104
GBPJPY 103
NOKJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 308
GBPJPY 158
NOKJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 38K
GBPJPY 21K
NOKJPY -12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.23 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.27 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -96.12 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 15
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.56 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.10 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.22 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.33 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 86
TitanFX-01
3.00 × 1
UnicornGlobal-Live
3.14 × 21
AMarkets-Real
3.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
4.61 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.75 × 95
11 più
Friday Pro signal is that of our Expert Advisor which can be found here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102817


Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results.

Features

·         Seize the Weekend: Experience hassle-free weekend trading with Friday Pro's set and forget strategy. Set your parameters and let the EA handle the rest, leaving you with more time and peace of mind.

·         No Grid, No Martingale or Reckless Trading Strategy: Bid farewell to reckless techniques. Friday Pro abstains from martingale or grid systems, prioritizing your capital's security and promoting intelligent risk management.

·         Precision and Reliability: Embrace a disciplined trading method, leveraging precise entries and exits. Friday Pro's proven approach keeps you on track for consistent success.

·         Backed by Professionals: Derived from the expertise of institutional floor traders, Friday Pro draws on decades of market wisdom, empowering you with a time-tested edge.

·         Fully Optimizable: You can find settings which for any other tradeable financial instrument.. which makes this Expert versatile and usage for years to come!


Step into the realm of confident weekend trading with Friday Pro, knowing that this EA is designed for reliability and performance. Ride the waves of opportunity with a strategy built for sustained success.

Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your trading journey. Embrace the power of Friday Pro and harness the weekend markets like never before.



