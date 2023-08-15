SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Friday Pro by Mingtrader
Ming Ying Lee

Friday Pro by Mingtrader

Ming Ying Lee
0 avis
Fiabilité
112 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 498%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
208
Bénéfice trades:
108 (51.92%)
Perte trades:
100 (48.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-13.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 329.89 USD (191 987 pips)
Perte brute:
-871.23 USD (133 240 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (112.27 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
112.27 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
67.10%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.48%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.11
Longs trades:
207 (99.52%)
Courts trades:
1 (0.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.53
Rendement attendu:
2.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.31 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-96.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-96.12 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.00%
Prévision annuelle:
254.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
111.50 USD (33.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.16% (111.50 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.71% (38.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 104
GBPJPY 103
NOKJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 308
GBPJPY 158
NOKJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 38K
GBPJPY 21K
NOKJPY -12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.23 USD
Pire transaction: -13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +112.27 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -96.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 15
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.48 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.56 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.10 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.22 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.33 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 86
TitanFX-01
3.00 × 1
UnicornGlobal-Live
3.14 × 21
AMarkets-Real
3.40 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
4.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
4.61 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.75 × 95
11 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Friday Pro signal is that of our Expert Advisor which can be found here - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102817


Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results.

Features

·         Seize the Weekend: Experience hassle-free weekend trading with Friday Pro's set and forget strategy. Set your parameters and let the EA handle the rest, leaving you with more time and peace of mind.

·         No Grid, No Martingale or Reckless Trading Strategy: Bid farewell to reckless techniques. Friday Pro abstains from martingale or grid systems, prioritizing your capital's security and promoting intelligent risk management.

·         Precision and Reliability: Embrace a disciplined trading method, leveraging precise entries and exits. Friday Pro's proven approach keeps you on track for consistent success.

·         Backed by Professionals: Derived from the expertise of institutional floor traders, Friday Pro draws on decades of market wisdom, empowering you with a time-tested edge.

·         Fully Optimizable: You can find settings which for any other tradeable financial instrument.. which makes this Expert versatile and usage for years to come!


Step into the realm of confident weekend trading with Friday Pro, knowing that this EA is designed for reliability and performance. Ride the waves of opportunity with a strategy built for sustained success.

Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your trading journey. Embrace the power of Friday Pro and harness the weekend markets like never before.



Aucun avis
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 18:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 18:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 20:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.20 03:03
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.19 11:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 07:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.10 07:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 11:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 20:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.30 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.30 00:20
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.17 18:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.14 09:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.03 11:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.27 09:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.15 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Friday Pro by Mingtrader
30 USD par mois
498%
0
0
USD
459
USD
112
99%
208
51%
67%
1.52
2.21
USD
33%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.