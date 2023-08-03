SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Blue Agressive CFDs Fiat FIC08Milion
Fabio Aparecido De Almeida

Blue Agressive CFDs Fiat FIC08Milion

Fabio Aparecido De Almeida
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
148 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 117%
InfinoxLimited-Live04
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 025
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 460 (61.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 565 (38.88%)
En iyi işlem:
80 997.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-19 200.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 531 941.85 USD (242 219 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 363 813.14 USD (186 346 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
75 (42 176.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
280 811.69 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.85%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
34
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
7.92
Alış işlemleri:
2 187 (54.34%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 838 (45.66%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
290.22 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1 435.75 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 510.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
21 (-24 327.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-51 698.88 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
0.03%
Yıllık tahmin:
2.80%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
147 495.83 USD (7.78%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.78% (147 495.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.61% (34 737.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1292
USDJPY.i 1112
EURUSD.i 856
XAUUSD.i 366
EURGBP 149
GBPUSD 145
EURUSD 44
AUDUSD.i 39
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 3
USDJPY 3
USDMXN 2
USDCHF.i 2
GBPUSD.i 2
EURAUD 1
NZDCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY.i 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 169K
USDJPY.i 499K
EURUSD.i 236K
XAUUSD.i 7.2K
EURGBP 7.8K
GBPUSD 18K
EURUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD.i 210K
USDCHF -4.1K
NZDJPY 9.4K
USDJPY -4
USDMXN 3.6K
USDCHF.i 3
GBPUSD.i 2
EURAUD 2.8K
NZDCHF 4.7K
EURCHF 4.3K
AUDNZD 1.4K
EURJPY.i 1
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 24K
USDJPY.i 7K
EURUSD.i 1.7K
XAUUSD.i 7.1K
EURGBP -1.2K
GBPUSD 16K
EURUSD -221
AUDUSD.i 2.6K
USDCHF -8.3K
NZDJPY 302
USDJPY -539
USDMXN 6.1K
USDCHF.i 258
GBPUSD.i 188
EURAUD 99
NZDCHF 100
EURCHF 92
AUDNZD 100
EURJPY.i 143
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +80 997.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 200 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42 176.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -24 327.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "InfinoxLimited-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.33 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.67 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
2.75 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
5.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
5.03 × 115
FxPro.com-Real05
5.33 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.17 × 53
XMTrading-Real 258
6.33 × 3
FxPro.com-Real08
7.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
9.28 × 720
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
11.24 × 204
InfinoxLimited-Live06
12.33 × 3
T4Trade-Real7
13.25 × 4
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

READ THE TEXT UNTIL THE END

Please, no sending message for us asking what is written here: for everyone's safety, we will not repeat the answer. It is important that you read until the end!

Have any sets SCALPER! need low spread and low latency and low slippage!


VIP ACCOUNT: my EA running directly on your mt4 account 

1. Open an account with the broker through my IB link (call me private)

EXPENSES YOU PAY: 

2. Initial SETUP fee (one time): US$500

3. Monthly fee of my VPS: US$120

4. Performance rate on monthly profit: 20% (Offer valid until April 1, 2024)


-*-* In response to the many requests to facilitate copying of the signal: We run dozens of Scalpers SETs on this account, they require fast operations with low spread and minimal slippage. Calculate your leverage or use 1:500 or more.

* This signal: runs more than 50 magic numbers, with several different sets: High Sets with trades that take less than 1 minute, Scalper Sets that take an average of 40 minutes, and day trades that take an average of 6 hours. And some swing sets that sometimes last a few days.

* This signal: Lot sizes vary, and in general they are large lots in proportion to the balance. These are well-combined strategies, with high projected risk. Calculate your risk, there is a risk of losing your capital.

SEE THE BIGGEST DRAWDOWN IN HISTORY! IT SHOWS THE MAXIMUM LOSS THE TECHNOLOGY HAS ALREADY HAD WITHIN THE PERIOD IN THIS ACCOUNT: DO NOT SUBSCRIBE TO THE SIGN IF YOU DO NOT SUPPORT THIS TYPE OF LOSS EACH MONTH.


NO INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS ARE BEING MADE!

You should do your own risk/reward analysis or hire a professional to do it!


RISK NOTICES and DISCLAIMER:

+ Trade has risk! Past profit is no guarantee of future profit 
+ This is not a product for amateurs! You have to master knowledge in the area 
+ TECHNOLOGY FOR PRIVATE VENTURE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT 
+ Software for trading CFDs on foreign exchange in the international financial market 
+ This is not a public investment offer! It is a private offer of software technology aimed at customers already qualified by the brokers that serve them 
+ We do not raise money! You control it directly in your broker, you stop and withdraw the money whenever you want! 
+ The trade is linked by you directly to your trading account at your broker. You control when you want to start, how much you want to risk and when you want to stop 
*STOP-OUT and *STOP-LOSS: Risk and loss limit levels that we suggest you calculate and assume for your personal account directly at the broker. Invest only the amount you accept to risk! This is a risky market! THERE IS NO PROFIT GUARANTEE! 

This is NOT an investment product. By following a strategy, the user assumes and understands all responsibility for the risk in trading. The user understands that the "ORIGIN SIGNAL PROVIDER" DOES NOT have any control or intervention in any trading decisions made in the strategy. The user further agrees that the "SIGNAL SIGNAL PROVIDER" DOES NOT provide suggestions and/or recommendations that would affect the user's judgment in following any strategy listed here.

Followers and returns on strategies WILL BE DIFFERENT!
Please note that this is not in the control of the "ORIGIN SIGNAL PROVIDER", this is due to: Different brokers, account types, spreads, swaps, provider commissions, latency, broker execution practices, user broker copy parameters, account leverage, required active margin, account balance, and account equity levels.

ATTENTION:
+ Do not trust anyone who claims to represent us or use our technology, which has no written proof! 
+ Speak directly with us, hire our VIP consultancy through the e-mail  : US$150 per hour 
+ We do not raise money from third parties to operate! Nobody is authorized to raise money in our name! 
+ We do not pay fixed profit! We do not guarantee profit! Your money is at risk in the forex market! 
+ We are a technology company and we do not offer risk-free equity investments 
+ We have been developing software for the variable income financial market since 2017 


If you don't understand how to subscribe to a signal or how to equate lots with a sea signal, please click on the link : 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -/- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)


NOTE:

+ if you are really new to the world of copytrade, I highly recommend that you learn copytrade by subscribing to free signals so you know how it works before moving on to paid signals.

+ For a technical problem about copytrade system & for a clear answer about it, I highly recommend asking the mql5 helpdesk, because they, as providers of the copytrade platform, have experts who will be able to help with any technical problems you are facing.


We are under BVI legislation. Little Denmark Complex, Main Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, VG1110

Use our technology only if your country does not prohibit it


See other results obtained with other setups in our portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fapalma/seller


BROKERS: I accept sponsorship proposals for this premium result link




İnceleme yok
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 18:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 12:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.16 10:13
No swaps are charged
2025.06.16 10:13
No swaps are charged
2025.06.16 09:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.31 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.01 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Blue Agressive CFDs Fiat FIC08Milion
Ayda 1000 USD
117%
0
0
USD
2.2M
USD
148
99%
4 025
61%
10%
1.49
290.22
USD
8%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.