SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 TMGM
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 TMGM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
151 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 70%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
834
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
728 (87.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
106 (12.71%)
En iyi işlem:
340.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-492.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
33 806.71 USD (368 718 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-30 325.93 USD (298 750 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (1 311.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 542.38 USD (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.30%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
73.33%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
45 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.31
Alış işlemleri:
455 (54.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
379 (45.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.11
Beklenen getiri:
4.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
46.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-286.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1 025.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 025.00 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
-74.44%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
633.27 USD
Maksimum:
2 665.54 USD (35.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.08% (2 665.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.88% (370.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 834
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 3.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 70K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +340.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -493 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 311.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 025.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/jnTIO

İnceleme yok
2025.07.14 19:56
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 19:56
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.10 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.03.10 08:16
No swaps are charged
2025.03.08 07:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.05 13:19
No swaps are charged
2025.03.05 13:19
No swaps are charged
2025.03.05 12:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.11 09:31
No swaps are charged
2025.02.11 09:31
No swaps are charged
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA Happy Bitcoin M30 TMGM
Ayda 999 USD
70%
0
0
USD
8.5K
USD
151
100%
834
87%
3%
1.11
4.17
USD
35%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.