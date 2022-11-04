SignauxSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 TMGM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
151 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 70%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
834
Bénéfice trades:
728 (87.29%)
Perte trades:
106 (12.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
340.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-492.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
33 806.71 USD (368 718 pips)
Perte brute:
-30 325.93 USD (298 750 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (1 311.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 542.38 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
3.30%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.33%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
45 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.31
Longs trades:
455 (54.56%)
Courts trades:
379 (45.44%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
4.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
46.44 USD
Perte moyenne:
-286.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1 025.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 025.00 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.28%
Prévision annuelle:
-74.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
633.27 USD
Maximal:
2 665.54 USD (35.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.08% (2 665.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.88% (370.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 834
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 70K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +340.00 USD
Pire transaction: -493 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 311.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 025.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/jnTIO

Aucun avis
