Trade:
834
Profit Trade:
728 (87.29%)
Loss Trade:
106 (12.71%)
Best Trade:
340.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-492.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
33 806.71 USD (368 718 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-30 325.93 USD (298 750 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (1 311.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 542.38 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
3.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.33%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
45 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.31
Long Trade:
455 (54.56%)
Short Trade:
379 (45.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
4.17 USD
Profitto medio:
46.44 USD
Perdita media:
-286.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1 025.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 025.00 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-6.28%
Previsione annuale:
-74.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
633.27 USD
Massimale:
2 665.54 USD (35.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.08% (2 665.54 USD)
Per equità:
4.88% (370.88 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 834
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 3.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 70K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +340.00 USD
Worst Trade: -493 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 311.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 025.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/jnTIO

