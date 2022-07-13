SinyallerBölümler
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

XPulse EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
167 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 436%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 485
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 141 (76.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
344 (23.16%)
En iyi işlem:
56.44 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-35.96 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 514.28 EUR (276 866 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 618.90 EUR (162 784 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
42 (193.11 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
193.11 EUR (42)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
68.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.41%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.74
Alış işlemleri:
679 (45.72%)
Satış işlemleri:
806 (54.28%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.17
Beklenen getiri:
1.28 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.08 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.71 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-315.85 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-315.85 EUR (15)
Aylık büyüme:
1.38%
Yıllık tahmin:
17.76%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
399.88 EUR (12.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.49% (399.88 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
56.86% (1 704.87 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 518
AUDNZD 499
NZDCAD 468
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 434
AUDNZD 792
NZDCAD 936
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 25K
AUDNZD 31K
NZDCAD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +56.44 EUR
En kötü işlem: -36 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 42
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 15
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +193.11 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -315.85 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.35 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.47 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.57 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.66 × 307
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.72 × 470
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.80 × 114
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.27 × 275
EverestCM-Platform
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.01 × 2581
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.11 × 27
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.17 × 29
ATFXGM11-Live01
2.50 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
3.42 × 1485
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.59 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real-4
3.87 × 30
CedarLLC-Real2
4.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.15 × 20
TickmillUK-Live03
4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.64 × 11
Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



İnceleme yok
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 07:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 15:18
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.16 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
