XPulse EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

XPulse EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
167 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 436%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 485
Bénéfice trades:
1 141 (76.83%)
Perte trades:
344 (23.16%)
Meilleure transaction:
56.44 EUR
Pire transaction:
-35.96 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
3 514.28 EUR (276 866 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 618.90 EUR (162 784 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (193.11 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
193.11 EUR (42)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
68.39%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.41%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.74
Longs trades:
679 (45.72%)
Courts trades:
806 (54.28%)
Facteur de profit:
2.17
Rendement attendu:
1.28 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.08 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.71 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-315.85 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-315.85 EUR (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.46%
Prévision annuelle:
17.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
399.88 EUR (12.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.49% (399.88 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
56.86% (1 704.87 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 518
AUDNZD 499
NZDCAD 468
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 434
AUDNZD 792
NZDCAD 936
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 25K
AUDNZD 31K
NZDCAD 58K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +56.44 EUR
Pire transaction: -36 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 42
Pertes consécutives maximales: 15
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +193.11 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -315.85 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.34 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.47 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.57 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.66 × 307
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.72 × 470
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.80 × 114
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.27 × 275
EverestCM-Platform
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.01 × 2581
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.11 × 27
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.17 × 29
ATFXGM11-Live01
2.50 × 2
Axi-US02-Live
3.42 × 1485
RoboForex-ECN-2
3.59 × 29
EightcapLtd-Real-4
3.87 × 30
CedarLLC-Real2
4.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.15 × 20
TickmillUK-Live03
4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.64 × 11
21 plus...
Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



Aucun avis
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 07:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 15:18
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.16 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.02 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 11:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
XPulse EA
30 USD par mois
436%
0
0
USD
509
EUR
167
99%
1 485
76%
68%
2.17
1.28
EUR
57%
1:500
