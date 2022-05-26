SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / R Factor Breakout
Raphael Minato

R Factor Breakout

Raphael Minato
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
229 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 127%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 886
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 625 (86.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
261 (13.84%)
En iyi işlem:
19.40 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-38.20 AUD
Brüt kâr:
1 666.65 AUD (83 171 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 453.33 AUD (58 568 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
36 (41.56 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
61.42 AUD (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.86%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.86
Alış işlemleri:
933 (49.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
953 (50.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.15
Beklenen getiri:
0.11 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
1.03 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.57 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-16.41 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-53.73 AUD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
0.73%
Yıllık tahmin:
8.81%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.72 AUD
Maksimum:
114.94 AUD (31.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.88% (114.94 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
8.38% (34.67 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 702
GBPUSD 682
USDJPY 457
XAUUSD 32
USDCHF 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 44
GBPUSD 90
USDJPY 43
XAUUSD -10
USDCHF -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
GBPUSD 9.7K
USDJPY 7.5K
XAUUSD -835
USDCHF -340
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.40 AUD
En kötü işlem: -38 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 22
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +41.56 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -16.41 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live27" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.26 × 242
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 280
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 217
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 444
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.58 × 647
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.60 × 563
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.60 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.68 × 428
103 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

R Factor EA running Breakout Strategies


For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


İnceleme yok
2025.01.08 13:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.27 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.06 16:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.06 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.04.20 05:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.06 07:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.07.06 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.07.06 06:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.27 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
R Factor Breakout
Ayda 30 USD
127%
0
0
USD
413
AUD
229
100%
1 886
86%
5%
1.14
0.11
AUD
25%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.