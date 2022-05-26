- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|702
|GBPUSD
|682
|USDJPY
|457
|XAUUSD
|32
|USDCHF
|13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|44
|GBPUSD
|90
|USDJPY
|43
|XAUUSD
|-10
|USDCHF
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|9.7K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|XAUUSD
|-835
|USDCHF
|-340
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live27" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.12 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.26 × 242
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.29 × 136
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.35 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.42 × 217
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.44 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 444
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.58 × 647
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|0.60 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.60 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.68 × 428
