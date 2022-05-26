- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|702
|GBPUSD
|682
|USDJPY
|457
|XAUUSD
|32
|USDCHF
|13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|44
|GBPUSD
|90
|USDJPY
|43
|XAUUSD
|-10
|USDCHF
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|9.7K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|XAUUSD
|-835
|USDCHF
|-340
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live27" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.12 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.26 × 242
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.29 × 136
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.35 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.42 × 217
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.44 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 444
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.58 × 647
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|0.60 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.60 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.68 × 428
R Factor EA running Breakout Strategies
For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674
