Raphael Minato

R Factor Breakout

Raphael Minato
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
229 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 127%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 886
Profit Trade:
1 625 (86.16%)
Loss Trade:
261 (13.84%)
Best Trade:
19.40 AUD
Worst Trade:
-38.20 AUD
Profitto lordo:
1 666.65 AUD (83 171 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 453.33 AUD (58 568 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
36 (41.56 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
61.42 AUD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
4.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.86%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.86
Long Trade:
933 (49.47%)
Short Trade:
953 (50.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
0.11 AUD
Profitto medio:
1.03 AUD
Perdita media:
-5.57 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-16.41 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-53.73 AUD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.73%
Previsione annuale:
8.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.72 AUD
Massimale:
114.94 AUD (31.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.88% (114.94 AUD)
Per equità:
8.38% (34.67 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 702
GBPUSD 682
USDJPY 457
XAUUSD 32
USDCHF 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 44
GBPUSD 90
USDJPY 43
XAUUSD -10
USDCHF -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
GBPUSD 9.7K
USDJPY 7.5K
XAUUSD -835
USDCHF -340
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.40 AUD
Worst Trade: -38 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +41.56 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.41 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live27" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.26 × 242
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 280
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 217
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 444
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.58 × 647
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.60 × 563
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.60 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.68 × 428
103 più
R Factor EA running Breakout Strategies


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
R Factor Breakout
30USD al mese
127%
0
0
USD
413
AUD
229
100%
1 886
86%
5%
1.14
0.11
AUD
25%
1:500
Copia

