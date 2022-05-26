SignauxSections
Raphael Minato

R Factor Breakout

Raphael Minato
0 avis
Fiabilité
229 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 127%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 886
Bénéfice trades:
1 625 (86.16%)
Perte trades:
261 (13.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.40 AUD
Pire transaction:
-38.20 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
1 666.65 AUD (83 171 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 453.33 AUD (58 568 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
36 (41.56 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
61.42 AUD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
4.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.86%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.86
Longs trades:
933 (49.47%)
Courts trades:
953 (50.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.15
Rendement attendu:
0.11 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.03 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-5.57 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-16.41 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-53.73 AUD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.73%
Prévision annuelle:
8.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.72 AUD
Maximal:
114.94 AUD (31.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.88% (114.94 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
8.38% (34.67 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 702
GBPUSD 682
USDJPY 457
XAUUSD 32
USDCHF 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 44
GBPUSD 90
USDJPY 43
XAUUSD -10
USDCHF -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
GBPUSD 9.7K
USDJPY 7.5K
XAUUSD -835
USDCHF -340
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.40 AUD
Pire transaction: -38 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.56 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.41 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live27" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.26 × 242
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 280
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.42 × 217
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 444
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.58 × 647
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.60 × 563
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.60 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.68 × 428
103 plus...
R Factor EA running Breakout Strategies


For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Aucun avis
2025.01.08 13:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.03 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.27 15:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.06 16:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.06 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.04.20 05:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.06 07:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.07.06 12:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.07.06 06:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.27 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
