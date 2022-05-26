- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|702
|GBPUSD
|682
|USDJPY
|457
|XAUUSD
|32
|USDCHF
|13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|44
|GBPUSD
|90
|USDJPY
|43
|XAUUSD
|-10
|USDCHF
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|9.7K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|XAUUSD
|-835
|USDCHF
|-340
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live27" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.12 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.26 × 242
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.29 × 136
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.35 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.42 × 217
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.44 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 444
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.58 × 647
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|0.60 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.60 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.68 × 428
R Factor EA running Breakout Strategies
For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674
USD
AUD
AUD