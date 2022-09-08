- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1400
|USDJPY
|1198
|NZDCAD
|1090
|XAUUSD
|899
|AUDNZD
|892
|EURCHF
|698
|USDCAD
|654
|EURUSD
|463
|GBPCHF
|269
|USDCHF
|250
|NZDUSD
|157
|GBPUSD
|148
|EURGBP
|141
|AUDCHF
|80
|EURAUD
|45
|EURJPY
|31
|EURCAD
|28
|CHFJPY
|26
|GBPCAD
|23
|CADCHF
|15
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|385
|USDJPY
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|4.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|392
|GBPCHF
|328
|USDCHF
|-703
|NZDUSD
|398
|GBPUSD
|293
|EURGBP
|167
|AUDCHF
|312
|EURAUD
|178
|EURJPY
|-100
|EURCAD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|-510
|GBPCAD
|-54
|CADCHF
|-23
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDUSD
|-3
|GBPJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|-13
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|USDJPY
|29K
|NZDCAD
|19K
|XAUUSD
|180K
|AUDNZD
|-4.4K
|EURCHF
|52K
|USDCAD
|-6.1K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|-985
|USDCHF
|-23K
|NZDUSD
|9.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|469
|AUDCHF
|-6.7K
|EURAUD
|611
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|79
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|-496
|CADCHF
|-182
|GBPAUD
|347
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPJPY
|196
|AUDJPY
|-116
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.21 × 182
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.23 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.39 × 270
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.63 × 1628
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.84 × 498
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.90 × 10
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.33 × 3
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.79 × 85
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.81 × 11927
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.86 × 22
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.98 × 516
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.08 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.85 × 357
Retirement account #1
Targeting 100%-300% a year
1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID
2. Hana EA - Breakout strategies - medium risk
3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies
4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper
===========================NOTE======================================
As this account runs on multiple strategies in which:
- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage.
- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown
- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit
Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers
============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================
============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk - Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================
USD
USD
USD
Prado make most profit. Jurong is not good. bad support.
Night scalp strategy open volume too big . total 3-4lots for a pair.
2022.09.01. If we rank signals by return/risk ratio (RRR), this signal is a good one, because it's RRR is larger than 1.
2022.09.06. Today USDJPY long positions made a lot of money.