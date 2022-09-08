SinyallerBölümler
Le Thi Loan Anh Le

Retirement2021

Le Thi Loan Anh Le
2 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
205 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 978%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8 529
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 680 (66.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 849 (33.40%)
En iyi işlem:
581.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-464.36 USD
Brüt kâr:
79 714.33 USD (1 315 760 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-65 232.55 USD (1 055 021 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (1 291.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 291.68 USD (30)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.99%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
55.16%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.27
Alış işlemleri:
4 200 (49.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 329 (50.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
1.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-22.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-199.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 108.92 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
5.45%
Yıllık tahmin:
67.54%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
142.36 USD
Maksimum:
6 391.12 USD (32.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
81.24% (6 391.12 USD)
Varlığa göre:
72.02% (3 071.93 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1400
USDJPY 1198
NZDCAD 1090
XAUUSD 899
AUDNZD 892
EURCHF 698
USDCAD 654
EURUSD 463
GBPCHF 269
USDCHF 250
NZDUSD 157
GBPUSD 148
EURGBP 141
AUDCHF 80
EURAUD 45
EURJPY 31
EURCAD 28
CHFJPY 26
GBPCAD 23
CADCHF 15
GBPAUD 12
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 385
USDJPY 6.1K
NZDCAD 2.4K
XAUUSD 1.2K
AUDNZD 1.2K
EURCHF 4.1K
USDCAD -1.6K
EURUSD 392
GBPCHF 328
USDCHF -703
NZDUSD 398
GBPUSD 293
EURGBP 167
AUDCHF 312
EURAUD 178
EURJPY -100
EURCAD -24
CHFJPY -510
GBPCAD -54
CADCHF -23
GBPAUD 11
AUDUSD -3
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 13K
USDJPY 29K
NZDCAD 19K
XAUUSD 180K
AUDNZD -4.4K
EURCHF 52K
USDCAD -6.1K
EURUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF -985
USDCHF -23K
NZDUSD 9.5K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURGBP 469
AUDCHF -6.7K
EURAUD 611
EURJPY -1.1K
EURCAD 79
CHFJPY -1.7K
GBPCAD -496
CADCHF -182
GBPAUD 347
AUDUSD 9
GBPJPY 196
AUDJPY -116
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +581.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -464 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 30
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 291.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -199.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 4
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.21 × 182
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.39 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.63 × 1628
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.84 × 498
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.90 × 10
Coinexx-Demo
1.33 × 3
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.79 × 85
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.81 × 11927
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.86 × 22
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.98 × 516
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
34 daha fazla...
Retirement account #1

Targeting 100%-300% a year


1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID

2. Hana EA  - Breakout strategies - medium risk

3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies

4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper


===========================NOTE======================================

As this account runs on multiple strategies  in which:

- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage. 

- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown

- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit


Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers


============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================

============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk -  Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================

 


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu
687
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu 2022.09.08 03:45  (2022.09.14 04:31 değiştirildi) 
 

Prado make most profit. Jurong is not good. bad support.

Night scalp strategy open volume too big . total 3-4lots for a pair.

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.09.01 13:14  (2022.09.11 08:30 değiştirildi) 
 

2022.09.01. If we rank signals by return/risk ratio (RRR), this signal is a good one, because it's RRR is larger than 1.

2022.09.06. Today USDJPY long positions made a lot of money.

2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.05 08:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 18:59
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.28 21:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.16 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 17:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 16:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.04.30 09:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.04 00:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.03.29 22:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.01.08 18:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
