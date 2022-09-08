SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Retirement2021
Le Thi Loan Anh Le

Retirement2021

Le Thi Loan Anh Le
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
205 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 978%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 529
Profit Trade:
5 680 (66.59%)
Loss Trade:
2 849 (33.40%)
Best Trade:
581.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-464.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
79 714.33 USD (1 315 760 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-65 232.55 USD (1 055 021 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (1 291.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 291.68 USD (30)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
94.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
55.16%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.27
Long Trade:
4 200 (49.24%)
Short Trade:
4 329 (50.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
1.70 USD
Profitto medio:
14.03 USD
Perdita media:
-22.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-199.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 108.92 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.00%
Previsione annuale:
73.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
142.36 USD
Massimale:
6 391.12 USD (32.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
81.24% (6 391.12 USD)
Per equità:
72.02% (3 071.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1400
USDJPY 1198
NZDCAD 1090
XAUUSD 899
AUDNZD 892
EURCHF 698
USDCAD 654
EURUSD 463
GBPCHF 269
USDCHF 250
NZDUSD 157
GBPUSD 148
EURGBP 141
AUDCHF 80
EURAUD 45
EURJPY 31
EURCAD 28
CHFJPY 26
GBPCAD 23
CADCHF 15
GBPAUD 12
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 385
USDJPY 6.1K
NZDCAD 2.4K
XAUUSD 1.2K
AUDNZD 1.2K
EURCHF 4.1K
USDCAD -1.6K
EURUSD 392
GBPCHF 328
USDCHF -703
NZDUSD 398
GBPUSD 293
EURGBP 167
AUDCHF 312
EURAUD 178
EURJPY -100
EURCAD -24
CHFJPY -510
GBPCAD -54
CADCHF -23
GBPAUD 11
AUDUSD -3
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 13K
USDJPY 29K
NZDCAD 19K
XAUUSD 180K
AUDNZD -4.4K
EURCHF 52K
USDCAD -6.1K
EURUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF -985
USDCHF -23K
NZDUSD 9.5K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURGBP 469
AUDCHF -6.7K
EURAUD 611
EURJPY -1.1K
EURCAD 79
CHFJPY -1.7K
GBPCAD -496
CADCHF -182
GBPAUD 347
AUDUSD 9
GBPJPY 196
AUDJPY -116
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +581.48 USD
Worst Trade: -464 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 30
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 291.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -199.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 4
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.21 × 182
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.39 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.63 × 1628
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.84 × 498
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.90 × 10
Coinexx-Demo
1.33 × 3
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.79 × 85
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.81 × 11927
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.86 × 22
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.98 × 516
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
34 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Retirement account #1

Targeting 100%-300% a year


1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID

2. Hana EA  - Breakout strategies - medium risk

3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies

4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper


===========================NOTE======================================

As this account runs on multiple strategies  in which:

- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage. 

- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown

- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit


Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers


============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================

============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk -  Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================

 


Valutazione media:
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu
687
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu 2022.09.08 03:45  (modificato 2022.09.14 04:31) 
 

Prado make most profit. Jurong is not good. bad support.

Night scalp strategy open volume too big . total 3-4lots for a pair.

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.09.01 13:14  (modificato 2022.09.11 08:30) 
 

2022.09.01. If we rank signals by return/risk ratio (RRR), this signal is a good one, because it's RRR is larger than 1.

2022.09.06. Today USDJPY long positions made a lot of money.

2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.05 08:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 18:59
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.28 21:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.16 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 17:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 16:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.04.30 09:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.04 00:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.03.29 22:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.01.08 18:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Retirement2021
30USD al mese
978%
0
0
USD
1
USD
205
99%
8 529
66%
95%
1.22
1.70
USD
81%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.