Retirement account #1

Targeting 100%-300% a year





1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID

2. Hana EA - Breakout strategies - medium risk

3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies

4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper





===========================NOTE======================================

As this account runs on multiple strategies in which:

- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage.

- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown

- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit





Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers





============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================

============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk - Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================



