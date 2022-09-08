- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1400
|USDJPY
|1198
|NZDCAD
|1090
|XAUUSD
|899
|AUDNZD
|892
|EURCHF
|698
|USDCAD
|654
|EURUSD
|463
|GBPCHF
|269
|USDCHF
|250
|NZDUSD
|157
|GBPUSD
|148
|EURGBP
|141
|AUDCHF
|80
|EURAUD
|45
|EURJPY
|31
|EURCAD
|28
|CHFJPY
|26
|GBPCAD
|23
|CADCHF
|15
|GBPAUD
|12
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|385
|USDJPY
|6.1K
|NZDCAD
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|4.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|392
|GBPCHF
|328
|USDCHF
|-703
|NZDUSD
|398
|GBPUSD
|293
|EURGBP
|167
|AUDCHF
|312
|EURAUD
|178
|EURJPY
|-100
|EURCAD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|-510
|GBPCAD
|-54
|CADCHF
|-23
|GBPAUD
|11
|AUDUSD
|-3
|GBPJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|-13
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|USDJPY
|29K
|NZDCAD
|19K
|XAUUSD
|180K
|AUDNZD
|-4.4K
|EURCHF
|52K
|USDCAD
|-6.1K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|-985
|USDCHF
|-23K
|NZDUSD
|9.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|469
|AUDCHF
|-6.7K
|EURAUD
|611
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|EURCAD
|79
|CHFJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|-496
|CADCHF
|-182
|GBPAUD
|347
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPJPY
|196
|AUDJPY
|-116
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.21 × 182
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.23 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.39 × 270
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.63 × 1628
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.84 × 498
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.90 × 10
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.33 × 3
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.79 × 85
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.81 × 11927
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.86 × 22
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.98 × 516
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.08 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.85 × 357
Retirement account #1
Targeting 100%-300% a year
1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID
2. Hana EA - Breakout strategies - medium risk
3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies
4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper
===========================NOTE======================================
As this account runs on multiple strategies in which:
- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage.
- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown
- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit
Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers
============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================
============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk - Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================
USD
USD
USD
Prado make most profit. Jurong is not good. bad support.
Night scalp strategy open volume too big . total 3-4lots for a pair.
2022.09.01. If we rank signals by return/risk ratio (RRR), this signal is a good one, because it's RRR is larger than 1.
2022.09.06. Today USDJPY long positions made a lot of money.