Le Thi Loan Anh Le

Retirement2021

Le Thi Loan Anh Le
2 avis
Fiabilité
205 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 978%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8 529
Bénéfice trades:
5 680 (66.59%)
Perte trades:
2 849 (33.40%)
Meilleure transaction:
581.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-464.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
79 714.33 USD (1 315 760 pips)
Perte brute:
-65 232.55 USD (1 055 021 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (1 291.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 291.68 USD (30)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
94.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
55.16%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2.27
Longs trades:
4 200 (49.24%)
Courts trades:
4 329 (50.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
1.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-22.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-199.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 108.92 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.21%
Prévision annuelle:
73.47%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
142.36 USD
Maximal:
6 391.12 USD (32.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
81.24% (6 391.12 USD)
Par fonds propres:
72.02% (3 071.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1400
USDJPY 1198
NZDCAD 1090
XAUUSD 899
AUDNZD 892
EURCHF 698
USDCAD 654
EURUSD 463
GBPCHF 269
USDCHF 250
NZDUSD 157
GBPUSD 148
EURGBP 141
AUDCHF 80
EURAUD 45
EURJPY 31
EURCAD 28
CHFJPY 26
GBPCAD 23
CADCHF 15
GBPAUD 12
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 385
USDJPY 6.1K
NZDCAD 2.4K
XAUUSD 1.2K
AUDNZD 1.2K
EURCHF 4.1K
USDCAD -1.6K
EURUSD 392
GBPCHF 328
USDCHF -703
NZDUSD 398
GBPUSD 293
EURGBP 167
AUDCHF 312
EURAUD 178
EURJPY -100
EURCAD -24
CHFJPY -510
GBPCAD -54
CADCHF -23
GBPAUD 11
AUDUSD -3
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY -13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
USDJPY 29K
NZDCAD 19K
XAUUSD 180K
AUDNZD -4.4K
EURCHF 52K
USDCAD -6.1K
EURUSD 1.9K
GBPCHF -985
USDCHF -23K
NZDUSD 9.5K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURGBP 469
AUDCHF -6.7K
EURAUD 611
EURJPY -1.1K
EURCAD 79
CHFJPY -1.7K
GBPCAD -496
CADCHF -182
GBPAUD 347
AUDUSD 9
GBPJPY 196
AUDJPY -116
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +581.48 USD
Pire transaction: -464 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 30
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 291.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -199.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 4
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.21 × 182
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.39 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.63 × 1628
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.84 × 498
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.90 × 10
Coinexx-Demo
1.33 × 3
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.79 × 85
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.81 × 11927
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.86 × 22
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.98 × 516
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
34 plus...
Retirement account #1

Targeting 100%-300% a year


1. Jurong EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74616 - GRID

2. Hana EA  - Breakout strategies - medium risk

3. DownUnder EA (to be published in December 2022) - Reversal strategies

4. Yishun EA (to be published in Jan 2023) - Night Scalper


===========================NOTE======================================

As this account runs on multiple strategies  in which:

- Night Scalper EA (early Asia time - after New York trading time): this highly sensitive period and only suitable for low spread ECN/RAW accounts with reputable brokers to avoid slippage. 

- Grid and modified martingale - where in some instances, the DD might go up a bit (30% or so based on the past data). Minimal account size to copy is US$ 1000 to avoid high drawdown

- Breakout strategy which will work extremely good during trending period (like 2022) or not (some months). Long term (at least 6 months or so) it is always showing good profit


Withdrawal from the accounts will be often to keep the equity at around US$ 6000 - this will be done when there is no opening positions or they are in profit to avoid issue with the subscribers


============================================== STAY SAFE and HAPPY TRADING==========================================================================

============= Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk -  Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance =======================

 


Note moyenne:
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu
687
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hieu 2022.09.08 03:45  (modifié 2022.09.14 04:31) 
 

Prado make most profit. Jurong is not good. bad support.

Night scalp strategy open volume too big . total 3-4lots for a pair.

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.09.01 13:14  (modifié 2022.09.11 08:30) 
 

2022.09.01. If we rank signals by return/risk ratio (RRR), this signal is a good one, because it's RRR is larger than 1.

2022.09.06. Today USDJPY long positions made a lot of money.

2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.05 08:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 18:59
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.28 21:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.16 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 17:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.10 16:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.05.08 15:05
No swaps are charged
2024.04.30 09:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.11 11:39
No swaps are charged
2024.04.04 00:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.04.02 01:09
No swaps are charged
2024.03.29 22:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.01.08 18:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Retirement2021
30 USD par mois
978%
0
0
USD
1
USD
205
99%
8 529
66%
95%
1.22
1.70
USD
81%
1:500
