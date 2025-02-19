KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / JPIN
JPIN: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

66.31 USD 0.37 (0.56%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JPIN fiyatı bugün 0.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 66.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 66.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is JPIN stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock is priced at 66.31 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 65.94, and trading volume reached 32.

Does JPIN stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is currently valued at 66.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD.

How to buy JPIN stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) shares at the current price of 66.31. Orders are usually placed near 66.31 or 66.61, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPIN stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.81 - 68.18 and current price 66.31. Many compare 1.01% and 15.97% before placing orders at 66.31 or 66.61.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) in the past year was 68.18. Within 51.81 - 68.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) over the year was 51.81. Comparing it with the current 66.31 and 51.81 - 68.18 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPIN stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.94, and 10.59% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
66.16 66.37
Yıllık aralık
51.81 68.18
Önceki kapanış
65.94
Açılış
66.16
Satış
66.31
Alış
66.61
Düşük
66.16
Yüksek
66.37
Hacim
32
Günlük değişim
0.56%
Aylık değişim
1.01%
6 aylık değişim
15.97%
Yıllık değişim
10.59%
28 Eylül, Pazar