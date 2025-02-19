KurseKategorien
JPIN: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

66.31 USD 0.37 (0.56%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JPIN hat sich für heute um 0.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 66.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 66.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is JPIN stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock is priced at 66.31 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 65.94, and trading volume reached 32.

Does JPIN stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is currently valued at 66.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD.

How to buy JPIN stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) shares at the current price of 66.31. Orders are usually placed near 66.31 or 66.61, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPIN stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.81 - 68.18 and current price 66.31. Many compare 1.01% and 15.97% before placing orders at 66.31 or 66.61.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) in the past year was 68.18. Within 51.81 - 68.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) over the year was 51.81. Comparing it with the current 66.31 and 51.81 - 68.18 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPIN stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.94, and 10.59% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
66.16 66.37
Jahresspanne
51.81 68.18
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
65.94
Eröffnung
66.16
Bid
66.31
Ask
66.61
Tief
66.16
Hoch
66.37
Volumen
32
Tagesänderung
0.56%
Monatsänderung
1.01%
6-Monatsänderung
15.97%
Jahresänderung
10.59%
