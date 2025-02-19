시세섹션
통화 / JPIN
JPIN: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

66.31 USD 0.37 (0.56%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JPIN 환율이 오늘 0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.16이고 고가는 66.37이었습니다.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is JPIN stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock is priced at 66.31 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 65.94, and trading volume reached 32.

Does JPIN stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is currently valued at 66.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD.

How to buy JPIN stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) shares at the current price of 66.31. Orders are usually placed near 66.31 or 66.61, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPIN stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.81 - 68.18 and current price 66.31. Many compare 1.01% and 15.97% before placing orders at 66.31 or 66.61.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) in the past year was 68.18. Within 51.81 - 68.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) over the year was 51.81. Comparing it with the current 66.31 and 51.81 - 68.18 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPIN stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.94, and 10.59% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
66.16 66.37
년간 변동
51.81 68.18
이전 종가
65.94
시가
66.16
Bid
66.31
Ask
66.61
저가
66.16
고가
66.37
볼륨
32
일일 변동
0.56%
월 변동
1.01%
6개월 변동
15.97%
년간 변동율
10.59%
28 9월, 일요일