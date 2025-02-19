CotaçõesSeções
JPIN: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

66.31 USD 0.37 (0.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do JPIN para hoje mudou para 0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.16 e o mais alto foi 66.37.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is JPIN stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) stock is priced at 66.31 today. It trades within 0.56%, yesterday's close was 65.94, and trading volume reached 32.

Does JPIN stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is currently valued at 66.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD.

How to buy JPIN stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) shares at the current price of 66.31. Orders are usually placed near 66.31 or 66.61, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into JPIN stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.81 - 68.18 and current price 66.31. Many compare 1.01% and 15.97% before placing orders at 66.31 or 66.61.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) in the past year was 68.18. Within 51.81 - 68.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.94 helps spot resistance levels.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) over the year was 51.81. Comparing it with the current 66.31 and 51.81 - 68.18 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did JPIN stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.94, and 10.59% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
66.16 66.37
Faixa anual
51.81 68.18
Fechamento anterior
65.94
Open
66.16
Bid
66.31
Ask
66.61
Low
66.16
High
66.37
Volume
32
Mudança diária
0.56%
Mudança mensal
1.01%
Mudança de 6 meses
15.97%
Mudança anual
10.59%
28 setembro, domingo