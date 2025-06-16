FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / HASI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

HASI: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

28.90 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HASI fiyatı bugün 0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.92 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HASI haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.42 28.92
Yıllık aralık
21.98 36.15
Önceki kapanış
28.67
Açılış
28.60
Satış
28.90
Alış
29.20
Düşük
28.42
Yüksek
28.92
Hacim
1.588 K
Günlük değişim
0.80%
Aylık değişim
4.03%
6 aylık değişim
-1.10%
Yıllık değişim
-15.69%
21 Eylül, Pazar