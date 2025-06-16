Devises / HASI
HASI: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
28.90 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HASI a changé de 0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.42 et à un maximum de 28.92.
Suivez la dynamique Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
28.42 28.92
Range Annuel
21.98 36.15
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.67
- Ouverture
- 28.60
- Bid
- 28.90
- Ask
- 29.20
- Plus Bas
- 28.42
- Plus Haut
- 28.92
- Volume
- 1.588 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.03%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -1.10%
- Changement Annuel
- -15.69%
20 septembre, samedi