통화 / HASI
HASI: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
28.90 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HASI 환율이 오늘 0.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.42이고 고가는 28.92이었습니다.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HASI News
일일 변동 비율
28.42 28.92
년간 변동
21.98 36.15
- 이전 종가
- 28.67
- 시가
- 28.60
- Bid
- 28.90
- Ask
- 29.20
- 저가
- 28.42
- 고가
- 28.92
- 볼륨
- 1.588 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.80%
- 월 변동
- 4.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.69%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K