Valute / HASI
HASI: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
28.90 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HASI ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.42 e ad un massimo di 28.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.42 28.92
Intervallo Annuale
21.98 36.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.67
- Apertura
- 28.60
- Bid
- 28.90
- Ask
- 29.20
- Minimo
- 28.42
- Massimo
- 28.92
- Volume
- 1.588 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.69%
20 settembre, sabato