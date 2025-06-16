QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HASI
HASI: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

28.90 USD 0.23 (0.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HASI ha avuto una variazione del 0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.42 e ad un massimo di 28.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.42 28.92
Intervallo Annuale
21.98 36.15
Chiusura Precedente
28.67
Apertura
28.60
Bid
28.90
Ask
29.20
Minimo
28.42
Massimo
28.92
Volume
1.588 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.80%
Variazione Mensile
4.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.10%
Variazione Annuale
-15.69%
