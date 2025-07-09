KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / FYC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

FYC: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

90.19 USD 0.58 (0.65%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FYC fiyatı bugün 0.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 89.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 90.27 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FYC haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FYC stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) stock is priced at 90.19 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 89.61, and trading volume reached 55.

Does FYC stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 90.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.60% and USD.

How to buy FYC stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shares at the current price of 90.19. Orders are usually placed near 90.19 or 90.49, while 55 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FYC stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.29 - 93.06 and current price 90.19. Many compare 5.19% and 31.09% before placing orders at 90.19 or 90.49.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) in the past year was 93.06. Within 59.29 - 93.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.61 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) over the year was 59.29. Comparing it with the current 90.19 and 59.29 - 93.06 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYC stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.61, and 21.60% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
89.56 90.27
Yıllık aralık
59.29 93.06
Önceki kapanış
89.61
Açılış
89.99
Satış
90.19
Alış
90.49
Düşük
89.56
Yüksek
90.27
Hacim
55
Günlük değişim
0.65%
Aylık değişim
5.19%
6 aylık değişim
31.09%
Yıllık değişim
21.60%
28 Eylül, Pazar