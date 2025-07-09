CotationsSections
Devises / FYC
Retour à Actions

FYC: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

90.19 USD 0.58 (0.65%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FYC a changé de 0.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 89.56 et à un maximum de 90.27.

Suivez la dynamique First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FYC Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is FYC stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) stock is priced at 90.19 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 89.61, and trading volume reached 55.

Does FYC stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 90.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.60% and USD.

How to buy FYC stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shares at the current price of 90.19. Orders are usually placed near 90.19 or 90.49, while 55 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FYC stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.29 - 93.06 and current price 90.19. Many compare 5.19% and 31.09% before placing orders at 90.19 or 90.49.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) in the past year was 93.06. Within 59.29 - 93.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.61 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) over the year was 59.29. Comparing it with the current 90.19 and 59.29 - 93.06 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYC stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.61, and 21.60% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
89.56 90.27
Range Annuel
59.29 93.06
Clôture Précédente
89.61
Ouverture
89.99
Bid
90.19
Ask
90.49
Plus Bas
89.56
Plus Haut
90.27
Volume
55
Changement quotidien
0.65%
Changement Mensuel
5.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
31.09%
Changement Annuel
21.60%
28 septembre, dimanche