QuotesSections
Currencies / FYC
Back to US Stock Market

FYC: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

90.19 USD 0.58 (0.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FYC exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.56 and at a high of 90.27.

Follow First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FYC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FYC stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) stock is priced at 90.19 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 89.61, and trading volume reached 55.

Does FYC stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 90.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.60% and USD.

How to buy FYC stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shares at the current price of 90.19. Orders are usually placed near 90.19 or 90.49, while 55 and 0.22% show market activity.

How to invest into FYC stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.29 - 93.06 and current price 90.19. Many compare 5.19% and 31.09% before placing orders at 90.19 or 90.49.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) in the past year was 93.06. Within 59.29 - 93.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.61 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) over the year was 59.29. Comparing it with the current 90.19 and 59.29 - 93.06 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYC stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.61, and 21.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
89.56 90.27
Year Range
59.29 93.06
Previous Close
89.61
Open
89.99
Bid
90.19
Ask
90.49
Low
89.56
High
90.27
Volume
55
Daily Change
0.65%
Month Change
5.19%
6 Months Change
31.09%
Year Change
21.60%
28 September, Sunday