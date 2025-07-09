FYC: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
今日FYC汇率已更改0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点89.56和高点90.27进行交易。
关注First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FYC新闻
常见问题解答
What is FYC stock price today?
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) stock is priced at 90.19 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 89.61, and trading volume reached 55.
Does FYC stock pay dividends?
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 90.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.60% and USD.
How to buy FYC stock?
You can buy First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shares at the current price of 90.19. Orders are usually placed near 90.19 or 90.49, while 55 and 0.22% show market activity.
How to invest into FYC stock?
Investing in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 59.29 - 93.06 and current price 90.19. Many compare 5.19% and 31.09% before placing orders at 90.19 or 90.49.
What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) in the past year was 93.06. Within 59.29 - 93.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.61 helps spot resistance levels.
What are First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) over the year was 59.29. Comparing it with the current 90.19 and 59.29 - 93.06 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did FYC stock split?
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.61, and 21.60% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 89.61
- 开盘价
- 89.99
- 卖价
- 90.19
- 买价
- 90.49
- 最低价
- 89.56
- 最高价
- 90.27
- 交易量
- 55
- 日变化
- 0.65%
- 月变化
- 5.19%
- 6个月变化
- 31.09%
- 年变化
- 21.60%