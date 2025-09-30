- Genel bakış
BBEM: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em
BBEM fiyatı bugün 0.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.31 aralığında işlem gördü.
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BBEM stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em stock is priced at 63.31 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 63.17, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BBEM shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em is currently valued at 63.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BBEM movements.
How to buy BBEM stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em shares at the current price of 63.31. Orders are usually placed near 63.31 or 63.61, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BBEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBEM stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em involves considering the yearly range 46.91 - 64.14 and current price 63.31. Many compare 5.87% and 19.39% before placing orders at 63.31 or 63.61. Explore the BBEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the past year was 64.14. Within 46.91 - 64.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) over the year was 46.91. Comparing it with the current 63.31 and 46.91 - 64.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBEM stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.17, and 11.86% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 63.17
- Açılış
- 63.31
- Satış
- 63.31
- Alış
- 63.61
- Düşük
- 63.31
- Yüksek
- 63.31
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- 0.22%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.87%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.39%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.86%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8