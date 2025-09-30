QuotesSections
Currencies / BBEM
BBEM: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em

63.31 USD 0.14 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBEM exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.31 and at a high of 63.31.

Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders Em dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
63.31 63.31
Year Range
46.91 64.14
Previous Close
63.17
Open
63.31
Bid
63.31
Ask
63.61
Low
63.31
High
63.31
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
5.87%
6 Months Change
19.39%
Year Change
11.86%
