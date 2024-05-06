Red Aros

Introductory Price for Limited Time only.

Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation :

- Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit.

- Grid based Trade

Features covered in this EA :

- Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal. 

- Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based

   on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Grid.

-  Automated and Fixed Lot Size.

-  Complex Grid Management that includes : 

    - Dynamic grid distance calculation based on ADR

    - Grid runs both ways : on profit and on drawdown for profit optimization.

    - Risk & Profit set per grid pair.

    - Pull Back Gains and Offset capabilities

    - Trailing Stop Loss and Partial Closing works on Grid and Sniper   

-  Complex trade closed based on dynamic trailing stop loss, take profit, day profit / loss target and on opposite signal.

-  Trade on M15-H1 Timeframe, capital needed depends on set of number of pairs. Set file is available.

-   Clean live signal will start on April 1. Signal is here 

SR Imbalance Scalping
Rudy Tanureja
4.75 (32)
Göstergeler
Please read before you purchase : - We don't have buyer's detail when purchase was made. In order to get the bonuses, you need to contact me via product comment ( not product review). That way I will contact you back via mql message asking for email. - Please make sure you enable receiving message from non-friend list, otherwise I cannot message you for email. This indicator is not just about Smart Money Concept, with lots of features which I believe could help you understand the concept. Not on
Prop Firm Challenge Assistant
Rudy Tanureja
Yardımcı programlar
If you are looking for a utility that can help you : - Taking a prop firm challenge that are based on daily drawdown and max loss, this utility is set to meet the prop firm requirement. It will close all trades automatically according your set of drawdown and max loss. - If you are trading based on Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Supply and Demand, opening trade ( market or limit/pending order) on a certain object, or your drawn object. this utility can help you. You can use the obj
Ilaria
Rudy Tanureja
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is : - Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance. - Built in algorithm to grow profit while in drawdown and in profit position such as how to benef
Red Aros MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited price for 5 users only Red Arowanas is the MT5 version of Red Aros (MT4). Red Arowanas is an advanced and thoroughly forward tested automatic trading system to manage trade positions dynamically. We strongly believe that forex market is very dynamic, thus should be treated accordingly. From signal, how position is managed, and even like trailing stop should also be dynamic. We provide also two fresh live signals from the very first time of this product launch and every improvement made i
Ilaria MT5
Rudy Tanureja
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is : - Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance. - Grow profit to cover the drawdown while waiting the drawdown of that pair is decreasing. - Limi
