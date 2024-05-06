Red Aros

Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation :

- Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit.

- Grid based Trade

Features covered in this EA :

- Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal. 

- Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based

   on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Grid.

-  Automated and Fixed Lot Size.

-  Complex Grid Management that includes : 

    - Dynamic grid distance calculation based on ADR

    - Grid runs both ways : on profit and on drawdown for profit optimization.

    - Risk & Profit set per grid pair.

    - Pull Back Gains and Offset capabilities

    - Trailing Stop Loss and Partial Closing works on Grid and Sniper   

-  Complex trade closed based on dynamic trailing stop loss, take profit, day profit / loss target and on opposite signal.

-  Trade on M15-H1 Timeframe, capital needed depends on set of number of pairs. Set file is available.

-   Clean live signal will start on April 1. Signal is here 

