Red Aros
- Experts
- Rudy Tanureja
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 6 mai 2024
- Activations: 20
Introductory Price for Limited Time only.
Red Aros (Red Arowana) offers two ways to trade automation :
- Single Sniper Trade with your set of stop loss and take profit.
- Grid based Trade
Features covered in this EA :
- Trades are triggered based on our complex calculated signal.
- Works on any forex pairs ( except Metal, Commodities and Index). You can attach as many pairs : major and cross pairs. Trades will be filtered based
on Time, Trend, Exposure, Number of Pairs, Max Trade and Max Grid.
- Automated and Fixed Lot Size.
- Complex Grid Management that includes :
- Dynamic grid distance calculation based on ADR
- Grid runs both ways : on profit and on drawdown for profit optimization.
- Risk & Profit set per grid pair.
- Pull Back Gains and Offset capabilities
- Trailing Stop Loss and Partial Closing works on Grid and Sniper
- Complex trade closed based on dynamic trailing stop loss, take profit, day profit / loss target and on opposite signal.
- Trade on M15-H1 Timeframe, capital needed depends on set of number of pairs. Set file is available.
- Clean live signal will start on April 1. Signal is here