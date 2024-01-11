EANozomi
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Deshpande Mahesh Narayanrao
- Sürüm: 5.13
- Güncellendi: 13 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
https://calendly.com/mahesh-25/meeting-with-mahesh
Please refer to Setup Tips at the bottom of this message.
Please write an email to mahesh@nozomiinfotech.com after you have downloaded a free demo
or a paid version. We will send you detailed instructions and answer any questions you may have.
(google: Nozomi Infotech)
Setup Tips:
Use 5 Minute Timeframe
Use GBPJPY to start with
Use below params
<common>
positions=2
deposit=10000
currency=USD
fitnes=0
genetic=1
</common>
<inputs>
RangeMin=350.0
RangeMax=1800.0
Lots=0.01
DayLightSaving=1.0
DailyProfit=10.0
Spread=40.0
DailyLossP=200.0
DeleteGlobals=1
Sendemail=3
LimitOrder=0
HammerRatioMin=0.56
HammerRatioMax=1.0
HammerNear=5
ScalingLots=0.01
ScalingAmtP=10000.0
ScalingMaxAmtP=1000000.0
CloseTime=10
NewsTime=
ProfitTargetAmt=0.0
MultiplierParam=1.0
MultiCurrency=0
LastMPParam=1.0
LotsRevision=1
Sleep1=10000
Sleep2=10000
Sleep3=10000
StopAfterProfit=0
StopHammer=0
TrendCandles=14
PQRCount=7
PQRGap=30
LCRatio=0.0
TUD=4
EntryHalfCandle=2
ScalingMaxQty=41.0
EntryTUDParam=8
RangeCandles=16
STLevel=10.0
CloseTimeLoss=40.0
LossDivider=4.0
LossCountParam=4.0
MinQtyParam=0.01
EntryBodyHC=0
EntryBodyRatioMin=0.2
EntryBodyRatioMax=1.0
TUDCount=1
TradesPerDay=3
MaxOrd=1
TUDCandles=9
TUDRatioMin=0.0
TUDRatioMax=2
BKOutParam=1
LastBSParam=0
Half=0
Rvrsal=0
USDRate=1.0
WaitNxt=0
RNGRatioMin=0.5
RNGRatioMax=10.0
RNGParam=1
RNGFlag=1
LossBalAmt=0
SLInc=1.0
fatcount=5
fatmin=5
fatflag=1
MarkProfit=0
fatratiomin=0.0
fatratiomax=0.5
EntryBKOut=1
TOPTUD=0
LossXit=0
ReverseTRD=2
HighGain=1
STL=1
LossGap=0
</inputs>
<limits>
balance_enable=0
balance=200.00
profit_enable=0
profit=10000.00
marginlevel_enable=0
marginlevel=30.00
maxdrawdown_enable=0
maxdrawdown=70.00
consecloss_enable=0
consecloss=5000.00
conseclossdeals_enable=0
conseclossdeals=10.00
consecwin_enable=0
consecwin=10000.00
consecwindeals_enable=0
consecwindeals=30.00
</limits>