🚀 Introducing EANozomi Expert Advisor Software: A Legacy of Expertise! 🚀





Nozomi Infotech Tokyo is a Registered Software Vendor for Tokyo Stock Exchange,

Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Tokyo Financial Exchange, Osaka Stock Exchange





Nozomi Algorithmic Trading Software, Please book a free demo with the link below





https://calendly.com/mahesh-25/meeting-with-mahesh Please refer to Setup Tips at the bottom of this message. Please write an email to mahesh@nozomiinfotech.com after you have downloaded a free demo or a paid version. We will send you detailed instructions and answer any questions you may have.

🧠 Crafted by 25 Years of Programming Mastery:





EANozomi isn't just a software; it's a testament to two and a half decades of programming excellence.





Our team of seasoned experts brings unparalleled knowledge to the table,





ensuring your trading experience is backed by a legacy of success.













🏦 Trusted by Former Tier-1 Investment Bank Programmers:





Engineered by minds that once fueled the trading engines of Tier-1 Investment Banks,





EANozomi is a reflection of the high standards set by financial industry experts.





Trust in a software that has been refined by the very architects of banking success.













🌐 Mastering Over 20 Symbols:





Diversify your portfolio effortlessly with EANozomi's expansive capabilities.





This Expert Advisor isn't limited to a single symbol – it conquers more than 20 symbols,





providing you with a passport to global markets and untapped opportunities.













📉 Exceptionally Low Draw Down, Elevate Your Returns:





Say goodbye to sleepless nights and market anxiety.





EANozomi prides itself on an exceptionally low drawdown,





offering you the security and confidence to navigate volatile markets while optimizing your returns.













🔍 Precision, Power, and Performance:





Every line of code in EANozomi is a commitment to precision,





power, and performance. Elevate your trading strategy with a software





that understands the nuances of the market, giving you the edge you deserve.













🚀 Unleash the Power of EANozomi Today:





Ready to transform your trading experience?





EANozomi is more than a tool; it's a gateway to financial mastery.





Visit [mql5.com] and search for EANozomi to explore the future of trading





– where expertise meets innovation.













































































We have User Rollouts with these Brokers in 4 Countries





Japan: Rakuten, Oanda

US: Forex.com, Oanda

Austrlia: Pepperstone

UK: One Financial Markets









Please contact us for more information, demos

Mahesh Deshpande CEO Nozomi Infotech Ltd Tokyo Japan

Email: mahesh@nozomiinfotech.com

Cell/Whatsapp:+81-80-3714-3663

(google: Nozomi Infotech) Setup Tips: Use 5 Minute Timeframe Use GBPJPY to start with Use below params <common> positions=2 deposit=10000 currency=USD fitnes=0 genetic=1 </common>

<inputs> RangeMin=350.0 RangeMax=1800.0 Lots=0.01 DayLightSaving=1.0 DailyProfit=10.0 Spread=40.0 DailyLossP=200.0 DeleteGlobals=1 Sendemail=3 LimitOrder=0 HammerRatioMin=0.56 HammerRatioMax=1.0 HammerNear=5 ScalingLots=0.01 ScalingAmtP=10000.0 ScalingMaxAmtP=1000000.0 CloseTime=10 NewsTime= ProfitTargetAmt=0.0 MultiplierParam=1.0 MultiCurrency=0 LastMPParam=1.0 LotsRevision=1 Sleep1=10000 Sleep2=10000 Sleep3=10000 StopAfterProfit=0 StopHammer=0 TrendCandles=14 PQRCount=7 PQRGap=30 LCRatio=0.0 TUD=4 EntryHalfCandle=2 ScalingMaxQty=41.0 EntryTUDParam=8 RangeCandles=16 STLevel=10.0 CloseTimeLoss=40.0 LossDivider=4.0 LossCountParam=4.0 MinQtyParam=0.01 EntryBodyHC=0 EntryBodyRatioMin=0.2 EntryBodyRatioMax=1.0 TUDCount=1 TradesPerDay=3 MaxOrd=1 TUDCandles=9 TUDRatioMin=0.0 TUDRatioMax=2 BKOutParam=1 LastBSParam=0 Half=0 Rvrsal=0 USDRate=1.0 WaitNxt=0 RNGRatioMin=0.5 RNGRatioMax=10.0 RNGParam=1 RNGFlag=1 LossBalAmt=0 SLInc=1.0 fatcount=5 fatmin=5 fatflag=1 MarkProfit=0 fatratiomin=0.0 fatratiomax=0.5 EntryBKOut=1 TOPTUD=0 LossXit=0 ReverseTRD=2 HighGain=1 STL=1 LossGap=0 </inputs>

<limits> balance_enable=0 balance=200.00 profit_enable=0 profit=10000.00 marginlevel_enable=0 marginlevel=30.00 maxdrawdown_enable=0 maxdrawdown=70.00 consecloss_enable=0 consecloss=5000.00 conseclossdeals_enable=0 conseclossdeals=10.00 consecwin_enable=0 consecwin=10000.00 consecwindeals_enable=0 consecwindeals=30.00 </limits>





