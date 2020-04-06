EANozomi

🚀 Introducing EANozomi Expert Advisor Software: A Legacy of Expertise! 🚀

Nozomi Infotech Tokyo is a Registered Software Vendor for Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Tokyo Financial Exchange, Osaka Stock Exchange

Nozomi Algorithmic Trading Software, Please book a free demo with the link below

https://calendly.com/mahesh-25/meeting-with-mahesh

Please refer to Setup Tips at the bottom of this  message.

Please write an email to mahesh@nozomiinfotech.com after you have downloaded a free demo 

or a paid version. We will send you detailed instructions and answer any questions  you may have.

 

🧠 Crafted by 25 Years of Programming Mastery:

EANozomi isn't just a software; it's a testament to two and a half decades of programming excellence.

Our team of seasoned experts brings unparalleled knowledge to the table,

ensuring your trading experience is backed by a legacy of success.



🏦 Trusted by Former Tier-1 Investment Bank Programmers:

Engineered by minds that once fueled the trading engines of Tier-1 Investment Banks,

EANozomi is a reflection of the high standards set by financial industry experts.

Trust in a software that has been refined by the very architects of banking success.



🌐 Mastering Over 20 Symbols:

Diversify your portfolio effortlessly with EANozomi's expansive capabilities.

This Expert Advisor isn't limited to a single symbol – it conquers more than 20 symbols,

providing you with a passport to global markets and untapped opportunities.



📉 Exceptionally Low Draw Down, Elevate Your Returns:

Say goodbye to sleepless nights and market anxiety.

EANozomi prides itself on an exceptionally low drawdown,

offering you the security and confidence to navigate volatile markets while optimizing your returns.



🔍 Precision, Power, and Performance:

Every line of code in EANozomi is a commitment to precision,

power, and performance. Elevate your trading strategy with a software

that understands the nuances of the market, giving you the edge you deserve.



🚀 Unleash the Power of EANozomi Today:

Ready to transform your trading experience?

EANozomi is more than a tool; it's a gateway to financial mastery.

Visit [mql5.com] and search for EANozomi to explore the future of trading

– where expertise meets innovation.



















We have User Rollouts with these Brokers in 4 Countries

Japan: Rakuten, Oanda
US: Forex.com, Oanda
Austrlia: Pepperstone
UK: One Financial Markets


Please contact us for more information, demos
Mahesh Deshpande CEO Nozomi Infotech Ltd Tokyo Japan
Email: mahesh@nozomiinfotech.com
Cell/Whatsapp:+81-80-3714-3663

(google: Nozomi Infotech)

Setup Tips:

Use 5 Minute Timeframe

Use GBPJPY to start with

Use below params

<common>

positions=2

deposit=10000

currency=USD

fitnes=0

genetic=1

</common>


<inputs>

RangeMin=350.0

RangeMax=1800.0

Lots=0.01

DayLightSaving=1.0

DailyProfit=10.0

Spread=40.0

DailyLossP=200.0

DeleteGlobals=1

Sendemail=3

LimitOrder=0

HammerRatioMin=0.56

HammerRatioMax=1.0

HammerNear=5

ScalingLots=0.01

ScalingAmtP=10000.0

ScalingMaxAmtP=1000000.0

CloseTime=10

NewsTime=

ProfitTargetAmt=0.0

MultiplierParam=1.0

MultiCurrency=0

LastMPParam=1.0

LotsRevision=1

Sleep1=10000

Sleep2=10000

Sleep3=10000

StopAfterProfit=0

StopHammer=0

TrendCandles=14

PQRCount=7

PQRGap=30

LCRatio=0.0

TUD=4

EntryHalfCandle=2

ScalingMaxQty=41.0

EntryTUDParam=8

RangeCandles=16

STLevel=10.0

CloseTimeLoss=40.0

LossDivider=4.0

LossCountParam=4.0

MinQtyParam=0.01

EntryBodyHC=0

EntryBodyRatioMin=0.2

EntryBodyRatioMax=1.0

TUDCount=1

TradesPerDay=3

MaxOrd=1

TUDCandles=9

TUDRatioMin=0.0

TUDRatioMax=2

BKOutParam=1

LastBSParam=0

Half=0

Rvrsal=0

USDRate=1.0

WaitNxt=0

RNGRatioMin=0.5

RNGRatioMax=10.0

RNGParam=1

RNGFlag=1

LossBalAmt=0

SLInc=1.0

fatcount=5

fatmin=5

fatflag=1

MarkProfit=0

fatratiomin=0.0

fatratiomax=0.5

EntryBKOut=1

TOPTUD=0

LossXit=0

ReverseTRD=2

HighGain=1

STL=1

LossGap=0

</inputs>


<limits>

balance_enable=0

balance=200.00

profit_enable=0

profit=10000.00

marginlevel_enable=0

marginlevel=30.00

maxdrawdown_enable=0

maxdrawdown=70.00

consecloss_enable=0

consecloss=5000.00

conseclossdeals_enable=0

conseclossdeals=10.00

consecwin_enable=0

consecwin=10000.00

consecwindeals_enable=0

consecwindeals=30.00

</limits>



