FactorizationQRPivot
Computes the QR factorization of a general m-by-n matrix with column pivoting: A * P = Q * R. LAPACK function GEQP3.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(
Parameters
reduced
[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, R calculated with dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, R with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).
jpvt
[in] Integer array of dimension n. if jpvt(i) ≠ 0, the i-th column of A is moved to the beginning of AP before the computation, and fixed in place during the computation. If jpvt(i) = 0, the i-th column of A is a free column (that is, it may be interchanged during the computation with any other free column). If array has zero size (or not initialized), then all the columns of A assumed to be free.
Q
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.
R
[out] Upper triangular matrix R.
P
[out] Permutation matrix P of n-by-n sizes.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If reduced is true
If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix R is of n-by-n sizes.
If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.
If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.