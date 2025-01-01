- FactorizationQR
FactorizationQL
Computes the QL factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = Q * L. LAPACK function GEQLF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::FactorizationQL(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrix::FactorizationQL(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrix::FactorizationQL(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrix::FactorizationQL(
Parameters
reduced
[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, L calculated with reduced dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, L with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).
Q
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.
L
[out] Lower triangular matrix L.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If reduced is true
If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix L is of n-by-n sizes.
If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes.
If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes.