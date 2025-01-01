FactorizationQRPivot

Computes the QR factorization of a general m-by-n matrix with column pivoting: A * P = Q * R. LAPACK function GEQP3.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(

bool reduced,

long[]& jpvt,

matrix& Q,

matrix& R,

matrix& P

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(

bool reduced,

long[]& jpvt,

matrixf& Q,

matrixf& R,

matrixf& P

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(

bool reduced,

long[]& jpvt,

matrixc& Q,

matrixc& R,

matrixc& P

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationQRPivot(

bool reduced,

long[]& jpvt,

matrixcf& Q,

matrixcf& R,

matrixcf& P

);

Parameters

reduced

[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, R calculated with dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, R with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).

jpvt

[in] Integer array of dimension n. if jpvt(i) ≠ 0, the i-th column of A is moved to the beginning of AP before the computation, and fixed in place during the computation. If jpvt(i) = 0, the i-th column of A is a free column (that is, it may be interchanged during the computation with any other free column). If array has zero size (or not initialized), then all the columns of A assumed to be free.

Q

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

R

[out] Upper triangular matrix R.

P

[out] Permutation matrix P of n-by-n sizes.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If reduced is true

If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix R is of n-by-n sizes.

If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.

If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes.