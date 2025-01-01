EigenSymmetric2DC

Compute all the eigenvalues, and optionally, the eigenvectors of a generalized symmetric-definite eigenproblem, of the form

A*x=(lambda)*B*x, A*Bx=(lambda)*x, or B*A*x=(lambda)*x.

Here A and B are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian) and B is also positive definite. If eigenvectors are desired, it uses a divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK functions SYGVD, HEGVD).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenSymmetric2DC(

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE itype,

ENUM_EIG_VALUES jobv,

matrix& B,

vector& eigen_values,

matrix& eigen_vectors,

matrix& triangular_factor

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenSymmetric2DC(

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE itype,

ENUM_EIG_VALUES jobv,

matrixf& B,

vectorf& eigen_values,

matrixf& eigen_vectors,

matrixf& triangular_factor

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenSymmetric2DC(

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE itype,

ENUM_EIG_VALUES jobv,

matrixc& B,

vector& eigen_values,

matrixc& eigen_vectors,

matrixc& triangular_factor

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenSymmetric2DC(

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE itype,

ENUM_EIG_VALUES jobv,

matrixcf& B,

vectorf& eigen_values,

matrixcf& eigen_vectors,

matrixcf& triangular_factor

);

Parameters

itype

[in] ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE enumeration value which specified the problem type to be solved : A*x=(lambda)*B*x, A*Bx=(lambda)*x, or B*A*x=(lambda)*x.

jobv

[in] ENUM_EIG_VALUES enumeration value which determines the method for computing eigenvectors.

B

[in] Second matrix B. Must be positive definite symmetric (or Hermitian conjugated) matrix.

eigen_values

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

eigen_vectors

[out] Matrix of eigenvectors.

triangular_factor

[out] The triangular factor U or L from the Cholesky factorization B = U**T*U or B = L*L**T.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated). Second matrix B must be positive definite symmetric. If the input matrix and second matrix B are triangular, then both must be the same triangular, upper or lower.

ENUM_EIGS2_TYPE

An enumeration that specifies the problem type to be solved.

ID Description EIGS2TYPE_1 1: A*x = (lambda)*B*x EIGS2TYPE_2 2: A*B*x = (lambda)*x EIGS2TYPE_3 3: B*A*x = (lambda)*x

ENUM_EIG_VALUES

An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.