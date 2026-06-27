- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSDm
|14
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-8.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real35" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
⚡ WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL ⚡
This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.
If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.
🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?
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100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.
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Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.
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Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.
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No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.
USD
USD
USD