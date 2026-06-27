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Shujah Amin

QCL MT5 EA

Shujah Amin
Shujah Amin

Shujah Amin

5 (1)
My journey into algorithmic trading was born from the same frustration many traders face: the battle against emotions and the risks of human error. Determined to master the markets, I transitioned from manual trading to deep-level MQL5 development, focusing on the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).
4 продукта 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 1%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
31
Прибыльных трейдов:
24 (77.41%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (22.58%)
Лучший трейд:
24.14 USD
Худший трейд:
-62.01 USD
Общая прибыль:
286.01 USD (246 039 pips)
Общий убыток:
-272.48 USD (254 574 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (109.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
109.36 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
13.52%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.62%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.10
Длинных трейдов:
15 (48.39%)
Коротких трейдов:
16 (51.61%)
Профит фактор:
1.05
Мат. ожидание:
0.44 USD
Средняя прибыль:
11.92 USD
Средний убыток:
-38.93 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-62.01 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-62.01 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-25.50%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
136.89 USD (54.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
39.27% (128.99 USD)
По эквити:
24.79% (64.84 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDm 14
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDm -8.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +24.14 USD
Худший трейд: -62 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +109.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -62.01 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real35" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL

This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.

If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.

🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?

  • 100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.

  • Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.

  • Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.

  • No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 20:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.10 19:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.27 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 16:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 17:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 17:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 17:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
QCL MT5 EA
99 USD в месяц
1%
0
0
USD
211
USD
7
100%
31
77%
14%
1.04
0.44
USD
39%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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