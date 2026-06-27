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Shujah Amin

QCL MT5 EA

Shujah Amin
Shujah Amin

Shujah Amin

5 (1)
My journey into algorithmic trading was born from the same frustration many traders face: the battle against emotions and the risks of human error. Determined to master the markets, I transitioned from manual trading to deep-level MQL5 development, focusing on the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).
4 产品 1 信号
0条评论
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 -11%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
35
盈利交易:
26 (74.28%)
亏损交易:
9 (25.71%)
最好交易:
24.14 USD
最差交易:
-62.01 USD
毛利:
303.01 USD (263 040 pips)
毛利亏损:
-314.14 USD (296 232 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (109.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
109.36 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
14.57%
最大入金加载:
8.62%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
-0.07
长期交易:
17 (48.57%)
短期交易:
18 (51.43%)
利润因子:
0.96
预期回报:
-0.32 USD
平均利润:
11.65 USD
平均损失:
-34.90 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-62.01 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-62.01 USD (1)
每月增长:
-34.22%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.90 USD
最大值:
156.08 USD (62.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
45.11% (148.18 USD)
净值:
24.79% (64.84 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm -33K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.14 USD
最差交易: -62 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +109.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -62.01 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real35 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL

This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.

If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.

🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?

  • 100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.

  • Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.

  • Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.

  • No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.


没有评论
2026.08.12 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.10 20:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.10 19:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 13:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.27 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 16:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 17:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 17:22
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 17:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 17:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
QCL MT5 EA
每月99 USD
-11%
0
0
USD
186
USD
7
100%
35
74%
15%
0.96
-0.32
USD
45%
1:500
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