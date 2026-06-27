- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-11
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-33K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real35 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
⚡ WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL QCL MT5 EA AUTOMATED SIGNAL ⚡
This signal is fully automated and powered exclusively by our flagship algorithmic software, the QCL MT5 EA.
If you are looking for reckless, high-risk gambling systems, you are in the wrong place. This signal is engineered from the ground up for absolute capital preservation, low maximum drawdown, and steady, long-term growth.
🛡️ WHY TRUST THIS SIGNAL?
-
100% Fully Automated Execution: Powered entirely by quantitative mathematics and institutional order flow algorithms—zero human emotion or panic trading.
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Ultra-Low Trade Frequency: This system is highly selective. It only executes 1 or 2 high-probability trades per day, and on some days, it will take no trades at all if market conditions do not perfectly match our strict mathematical parameters.
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Strict Drawdown Control: Our primary core goal is to shield your initial balance. Every position is carefully calculated with hard risk boundaries to maintain the lowest maximum drawdown possible.
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No Dangerous Grid or Martingale: We use fixed risk profiles based on market structural volatility. We never stack losing positions or risk your account equity on reckless recovery strategies.
USD
USD
USD