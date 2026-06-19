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Vedran Brkic

GoldBoy

Vedran Brkic
Vedran Brkic

Vedran Brkic

Здравствуйте,
Добро пожаловать в мой личный WALL.
Я торгуется в течение нескольких лет, используя стратегию, основанную на входных сигналов и выхода.
Я работаю на всех валютах и следовать тенденции рынка.
---- НЕТ --- MARTINGALA.
Сигналы:
1 тема 2 комментария
0 отзывов
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -9%
EightcapInternational-Real-4
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
111
Прибыльных трейдов:
84 (75.67%)
Убыточных трейдов:
27 (24.32%)
Лучший трейд:
30.84 EUR
Худший трейд:
-84.11 EUR
Общая прибыль:
340.57 EUR (33 059 pips)
Общий убыток:
-357.74 EUR (29 483 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (47.49 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
60.36 EUR (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.01
Торговая активность:
2.62%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
141.28%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
24
Ср. время удержания:
27 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.08
Длинных трейдов:
50 (45.05%)
Коротких трейдов:
61 (54.95%)
Профит фактор:
0.95
Мат. ожидание:
-0.15 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
4.05 EUR
Средний убыток:
-13.25 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-214.73 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-214.73 EUR (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-27.61%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
21.81 EUR
Максимальная:
214.73 EUR (54.65%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
54.65% (214.73 EUR)
По эквити:
85.45% (152.27 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.i -20
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.i 3.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +30.84 EUR
Худший трейд: -84 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +47.49 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -214.73 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "EightcapInternational-Real-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

The 1-2-3 strategy is a price action and trend reversal technique. The setup involves identifying a point 1 (main maximum/minimum), a point 2 (retracement), and a point 3 (minimum/minimum lower than point 1). Entry occurs at the break of point 2, with stop loss beyond point 3.


How to Identify the Pattern

The formation identifies a reversal of the trend from bullish to bearish (pattern 1-2-3 High) or from bearish to bullish (pattern 1-2-3 Low):Point 1: It is the initial high or low of the downtrend.Point 2: The price reverses direction creating a low (in an uptrend) or a high (in a downtrend).Point 3: The price retraces again, but stops before passing Point 1.


Operating Rules

To operate effectively on currency pairs (such as EUR/USD or GBP/USD), the correct application follows precise levels: Entry (Breakout): Place a buy (Long) order if the price breaks Point 2 upwards (in the 1-2-3 Low pattern), or sell (Short) order if it breaks Point 2 downwards. Stop Loss: It is placed beyond Point 3, so as to exit the trade if the formation is invalidated by the market. Take Profit: The amplitude in pips between Point 2 and Point 3 is measured and this distance is projected from the break level (Point 2).

Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.26 21:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 16:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 11:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 10:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 11:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 21:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GoldBoy
30 USD в месяц
-9%
0
0
USD
183
EUR
7
0%
111
75%
3%
0.95
-0.15
EUR
85%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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