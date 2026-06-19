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Vedran Brkic

GoldBoy

Vedran Brkic
Vedran Brkic

Vedran Brkic

您好，
歡迎到我的個人牆上。

我的交易有幾年了，使用基於輸入信號和輸出一個策略。
我工作的所有貨幣，並順應市場潮流。
---- NO --- MARTINGALA。

信號：

“CroCop”強烈的信號---標準帳戶 - 槓桿X200。

“CroCopmicro”---信號燈Microlots帳戶 - 槓桿X400

好運氣和良好的貿易給大家！
1 主题 2 评论
0条评论
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -9%
EightcapInternational-Real-4
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
113
盈利交易:
84 (74.33%)
亏损交易:
29 (25.66%)
最好交易:
30.84 EUR
最差交易:
-84.11 EUR
毛利:
340.57 EUR (33 059 pips)
毛利亏损:
-359.23 EUR (29 653 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (47.49 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
60.36 EUR (7)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
2.62%
最大入金加载:
141.28%
最近交易:
15 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
26 分钟
采收率:
-0.09
长期交易:
52 (46.02%)
短期交易:
61 (53.98%)
利润因子:
0.95
预期回报:
-0.17 EUR
平均利润:
4.05 EUR
平均损失:
-12.39 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-214.73 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-214.73 EUR (4)
每月增长:
-28.20%
算法交易:
2%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21.81 EUR
最大值:
214.73 EUR (54.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
54.65% (214.73 EUR)
净值:
85.45% (152.27 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.i -21
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.i 3.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +30.84 EUR
最差交易: -84 EUR
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +47.49 EUR
最大连续亏损: -214.73 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapInternational-Real-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The 1-2-3 strategy is a price action and trend reversal technique. The setup involves identifying a point 1 (main maximum/minimum), a point 2 (retracement), and a point 3 (minimum/minimum lower than point 1). Entry occurs at the break of point 2, with stop loss beyond point 3.


How to Identify the Pattern

The formation identifies a reversal of the trend from bullish to bearish (pattern 1-2-3 High) or from bearish to bullish (pattern 1-2-3 Low):Point 1: It is the initial high or low of the downtrend.Point 2: The price reverses direction creating a low (in an uptrend) or a high (in a downtrend).Point 3: The price retraces again, but stops before passing Point 1.


Operating Rules

To operate effectively on currency pairs (such as EUR/USD or GBP/USD), the correct application follows precise levels: Entry (Breakout): Place a buy (Long) order if the price breaks Point 2 upwards (in the 1-2-3 Low pattern), or sell (Short) order if it breaks Point 2 downwards. Stop Loss: It is placed beyond Point 3, so as to exit the trade if the formation is invalidated by the market. Take Profit: The amplitude in pips between Point 2 and Point 3 is measured and this distance is projected from the break level (Point 2).

没有评论
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 14:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.26 21:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.22 16:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 16:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 11:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 10:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 13:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.26 12:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 11:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 21:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldBoy
每月30 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
181
EUR
7
2%
113
74%
3%
0.94
-0.17
EUR
85%
1:500
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