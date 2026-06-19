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- 结余
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分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|-21
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|3.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
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基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapInternational-Real-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
The 1-2-3 strategy is a price action and trend reversal technique. The setup involves identifying a point 1 (main maximum/minimum), a point 2 (retracement), and a point 3 (minimum/minimum lower than point 1). Entry occurs at the break of point 2, with stop loss beyond point 3.
How to Identify the Pattern
The formation identifies a reversal of the trend from bullish to bearish (pattern 1-2-3 High) or from bearish to bullish (pattern 1-2-3 Low):Point 1: It is the initial high or low of the downtrend.Point 2: The price reverses direction creating a low (in an uptrend) or a high (in a downtrend).Point 3: The price retraces again, but stops before passing Point 1.
Operating Rules
To operate effectively on currency pairs (such as EUR/USD or GBP/USD), the correct application follows precise levels: Entry (Breakout): Place a buy (Long) order if the price breaks Point 2 upwards (in the 1-2-3 Low pattern), or sell (Short) order if it breaks Point 2 downwards. Stop Loss: It is placed beyond Point 3, so as to exit the trade if the formation is invalidated by the market. Take Profit: The amplitude in pips between Point 2 and Point 3 is measured and this distance is projected from the break level (Point 2).
USD
EUR
EUR